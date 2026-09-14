SI Swimsuit Model Katie Austin Welcomes Her First Child, a Daughter, With Husband Lane Armstrong

Congratulations to Katie Austin and her husband, Lane Armstrong! The two welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lila Reed, on Saturday, Sept. 5. The six-time SI Swimsuit model announced the exciting news on Instagram this weekend, where she shared the sweetest carousel of family pics.

In the first slide, Austin cradled her daughter in her arms and gave the camera a soft smile from her hospital bed. She shared a close-up of her baby girl in the next pic, and included a precious snapshot of her little girl’s feet in another frame. Austin was also photographed alongside her husband and daughter and ended her photo dump with a cute selfie with Lila.

“Hi everyone :) meet my DAUGHTER!!!!!” Austin wrote in her life update on Sunday, Sept. 13. “Our sweet Lila Reed entered the world Saturday, September 5th🩷 she is truly PERFECT in every way and the light of our life already🥹 we’ve been soaking up every second of the happiest first days ever ever ever!!! Cant wait to share more of this crazy beautiful experience🩷🩷.”

The comments section was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from Austin’s 481,000 followers on the platform who shared their excitement over her major news.

“congrats katie!!! so happy for you guys ❤️❤️,” two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine wrote.

“WELCOME TO THE WORLD ❤️❤️❤️,” brand legend Brooks Nader cheered.

“So proud!! Welcome to the club 😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and mom Jena Sims added.

“Omg 😭😭😭😭,” bestie and 2021 Swim Search co-winner Christen Goff gushed.

Meanwhile, Austin’s mother, fitness instructor Denise Austin, posted her own Instagram carousel on Sunday in which she raved over her new role of being a grandmother. “BLESSED beyond words… I just became a GRANDMA!!!” Denise wrote. “My daughter Katie gave birth to the most precious little baby girl.. Meet my Granddaughter… LILA…. I am soooo in LOVE.. We can’t stop staring at her… Tears of happiness. Katie did so great and Lila Reed is healthy and beautiful.”

Austin initially announced that she and Armstrong were expecting their first child on Instagram in March. However, she first shared the exciting news with the SI Swimsuit team while on set for the 2026 issue in Fort Myers, Fla. You can watch the emotional moment in our video recap of the Making of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Fort Myers, Fla., here.

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