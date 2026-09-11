Tiffany Haddish’s Colorful NYFW Style Totally Channeled Her Daring SI Swimsuit Debut

Tiffany Haddish has been out and about in the Big Apple, attending various events during New York Fashion Week, and one particular outfit she styled caught our eye.

While walking the red carpet at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet presentation on Thursday, Sept. 11, the comedian posed in a sweet and sultry mini dress. The fun, flirty number featured a timeless sweetheart neckline and playful floral pattern, and Haddish accessorized with strappy silver heels, a chic bob hairstyle and a glamorous makeup look.

Of course, seeing the star rock such a dazzling designer style, we here at SI Swimsuit couldn’t help but think back to her cool, colorful debut in the 2026 issue!

In case you missed it, the multihyphenate appeared as one of four cover stars in the 2026 issue alongside actor and musician Hilary Duff, content creator Alix Earle and longtime model Nicole Williams English. For her first foray with the magazine, Haddish traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, to be photographed by James Macari in an eye-popping wardrobe packed with vintage designer pieces from beloved labels like Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Lybethras Swimwear and more.

“The little girl in me is in awe,” Haddish told SI Swimsuit while on set. “This is a brand that means something, so it is a huge accomplishment to be asked to be a part of it.”

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

And her time with SI Swimsuit didn’t stop when she left the sun-drenched shores of Mexico! The Emmy-, Grammy- and NAACP Image Award-winning comedian reunited with the magazine in New York to celebrate the annual issue’s release during Launch Week.

Then, just a few weeks later, Haddish added another first to her impressive list of accolades when she strutted her stuff down the catwalk in Miami at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show. In the Sunshine State, the star walked alongside rookies, legends and friends of the brand, including the July 2026 digital cover star and surprise runway performer, Lizzo. (Oh! And if you missed the incredible moment, no worries. You can still watch—or rewatch—the entire 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show right now on Hulu and Disney+.)

So, since we were reminded of Haddish’s daring, dazzling style this week, we’re taking a peek back at a few of our favorite looks from her first-ever SI Swimsuit shoot. Scroll on to see more!

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Shani Shemer. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

To check out Haddish’s full 2026 gallery, click here.

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