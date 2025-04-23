12 Black Mini Skirts That Will Dominate Your Summer Wardrobe
There’s something about a black mini skirt that just works—no matter the season, no matter the setting. But come summer, it becomes the ultimate styling MVP.
Whether you’re heading to brunch, dancing the night away or throwing together a last-minute ‘fit for rooftop drinks, a good black mini is always up for the task. It’s flirty, flattering and timeless, pairing effortlessly with everything from oversized graphic tees to sleek going-out tops.
We’ve rounded up 12 black mini skirts that are guaranteed to dominate your warm-weather wardrobe. From structured denim staples to slinky satin numbers and playful Y2K silhouettes, these picks prove that sometimes, the simplest pieces make the biggest statement.
How to style a black mini skirt
The beauty of a black mini is in its versatility—it can go from casual to elevated with just a few key swaps. Pair it with a graphic tee and sneakers for a laid-back daytime look or dress it up with a corset top and heels for a night out. Add a leather jacket for edge, or layer with a button-down and loafers for something more polished. The options are endless, and that’s exactly why we love it.
Where to buy black mini skirts
From affordable basics to designer staples, black mini skirts are everywhere right now. For trendy and budget-friendly finds, check out H&M, Zara or Princess Polly. If you’re after elevated cuts and luxe fabrics, head to Aritzia, Reformation or The Frankie Shop. Want a little vintage flair? Try Depop or your favorite local thrift store.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop our faves below
Collect, $175
This subtly A-line mini skirt is crafted from a luxe mid-weight matte jersey with a slinky, smooth feel and beautiful drape. Designed to sit mid or low on the hips, it features a slightly longer back for added comfort and coverage, an elastic waistband and full lining for a flattering, fuss-free fit.
Micro Stretch, $78
This micro fitted mini skirt is made from a super comfy, sporty fabric and features an elastic waistband, pull-on style and built-in panty lining—perfect for effortless, all-day wear.
Gigi, $45
This bestselling low-rise skort features a sleek side slit, invisible back zip and built-in shorts for easy movement. Made from 100% recycled cotton, it’s fully lined, non-stretch and sustainably crafted to save on water and resources without compromising on style.
Wilfred Jewel, $88
This fully lined micro skort features an invisible side zip and darted back for a flattering fit. Made from Crepette™—a Japanese crepe known for its breezy drape, subtle texture and wrinkle-resistant finish—it’s equal parts polished and low-maintenance.
Mia Linen, $128
Crafted from 100% linen for an elevated summery feel, this skirt is designed to sit fitted at the waist with a flattering A-line silhouette.
Scarlett, $45
This top-rated, constantly sold-out skort features an ultra high-rise fit in a sleek midweight suiting fabric with built-in shorts for comfort. Designed with a side zip and back elastic waistband for a secure fit, it also comes in a Curve Love version for extra room through the hips.
Chateu, $78
This slip skirt features a flattering bias cut and delicate lace trim, crafted from Studio Drape—a lightweight matte satin made with 50% recycled polyester for a smooth, sustainable finish.
Ciara, $26
This John Galt staple channels chic simplicity with a playful bow front detail, a low-rise fit and a flattering A-line silhouette. Made from woven fabric, it’s a versatile staple with just the right amount of charm.
Elodie Bubble, $39.99
This bubble skirt brings playful charm with its voluminous hem and flared A-line silhouette. Made from lightweight cotton poplin, it features a mid-rise drop waist with a stretchy smocked band for the perfect mix of sweet and comfy.
Pointelle Mini, $68
This easy, throw-on mini skirt is sweet, sultry and effortlessly versatile—pair it with kitten heels for a day-to-night vibe or a vintage tee for a casual look. Made from 100% organic cotton pointelle, it features delicate picot trim and a baby bow for the perfect flirty finish.
Paris A-Line, $44.95
Sporty yet timeless, this affordable A-line mini skirt features a comfy slip-on design with built-in shorts and a stretchy fit—perfect for effortless, everyday wear.
Geel Aria, $98
The perfect micro mini, this sleek skort from Geel features a low-rise fit, soft stretch fabric and hidden shorts lining for comfort and coverage. Whether paired with tall boots or sporty sneakers, it’s a versatile staple that always makes a statement.