SI Swimsuit Model Red Carpet Roundup: The Most Fashionable Looks of the Week
It’s Friday, so you know what that means: it’s time for us to reflect upon where our SI Swimsuit models were around the world this week and what exactly they were up to. While a few rang in their birthdays and others revealed some stunning campaign imagery (we’re looking at you, Ilona Maher and Alix Earle), plenty of SI Swimsuit stars hit various red carpets over the last several days, and they looked stunning while doing it.
From New York City to Los Angeles to London, these are the top model moments that have found a place on our fashion-forward mood board this week.
Angel Reese
While not technically a red carpet, a New York subway station was turned into a runway for the Chanel Métiers d’Art Show. Reese, a 2023 brand model, attended and looked super ladylike in all black for the occasion, which was held on Tuesday, Dec. 2. Read more about her appearance at the designer show here.
Ashley Graham
Meanwhile, across the pond, Graham attended The Fashion Awards 2025 in London on Monday evening, where she donned a custom yellow gown by FEBEN. The 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model collaborated with go-to stylist Emily Evans for the event, as well as makeup artist Bea Sweet and hairstylist Halley Brisker.
Nicole Williams English
Williams English looked truly ravishing in red for the 20th Anniversary of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth gala in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 2, where she linked up with fellow SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin and Ellie Thumann. The neckline of the model’s floor-length gown provided a peek at the tiny fine line tattoo between her bust, while coordinated earrings and lipstick helped to make the outfit pop.
Katie Austin
If Austin’s goal was to drop jaws on the aforementioned L'Oréal Paris event red carpet held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, mission accomplished. The five-time brand star opted for a sparkly metallic gown with too many cut-outs to count in a gorgeous mossy green hue. Read more about the ensemble—and shop her look—here.
Olivia Ponton
Ponton, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, attended the New York City premiere of The Housemaid, a film starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, on Tuesday. The model and podcast host wore a stunning black gown with two slits up each thigh, and referred to the event as an “unforgettable night” in her Instagram recap.
Emily Ratajkowski
Ratajkowski, who posed for the magazine back-to-back in 2014 and 2015, was also in attendance at Monday evening’s Fashion Awards 2025. She chose a black mini dress with cape-like sleeves for the occasion, which she accessorized with a pair of black heels. And while she made an appearance at the event in London on Monday night, the model and mom of one was back in New York City for Chanel’s subway show on Tuesday.