From Simone Biles to Blake Lively, the Best Dressed on the ‘TIME100’ Gala Red Carpet
Which celebrities caught our eye during the TIME100 Gala on Thursday night? Here are just a few that stepped out in style:
Blake Lively
Lively’s fuchsia dress is the moment as the It Ends With Us leading lady stunned in an off-the-shoulder gown with a flowing train. Her turquoise jewelry popped against the warm-toned dress, as she added a bracelet stack, bold rings and matching earrings.
Serena Williams
Williams looked ravishing in an off-the-shoulder black midi dress that displayed a number of flattering cutouts. What stole the stole for us, however, was her jaw-dropping statement necklace that she paired with matching drop earrings.
“So many female athletes see ourselves in Serena. A win for her is a win for all of us,” wrote Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix in a heartfelt tribute to the icon in 2025 TIME100.
Lindsey Vonn
The accomplished skier (and SI Swimsuit model) took our breath away in this show-stopping black gown, embellished with sequins. Vonn also shared some updates with ELLE on the red carpet, as she prepares for the 2026 Olympics.
“[It was an incredible journey the last few months, coming back to racing after my partial knee replacement,” Vonn stated. “[I’m] really looking forward to the Olympics next year; I have a lot of work to do, but so far it’s been an amazing ride.”
Nicole Scherzinger
The Sunset Boulevard star shined on the carpet, as Scherzinger flaunted a marvelous figure-hugging black gown with an equally flattering neckline. Adorn with statement accessories such as a chunky gold bengal and clack drop earrings, the pop star commanded the carpet.
Simone Biles
Following her Sportswoman of the Year honors at the Laureus World Sports Awards earlier this week, Biles hit the TIME100 Gala red carpet, sporting an intricate metallic mini dress.
Former USA Gymnastics teammate (and fellow SI Swimsuit model) Aly Raisman gave a touching tribute to Biles for her honor on the '2025 TIME100' list: “Simone Biles is a gem—one of a kind, forged by relentless hard work and polished by her own determination,” Raisman wrote.
Breanna Stewart
Joined by her wife, Marta Xargay, Stewart was red-hot on the carpet. The New York Liberty stud sported a monochromatic look, featuring a sharp tailored suit set.
Stewart and fellow Unrivaled co-founder, Napheesa Collier, were honored by TIME for their debut 3 vs. 3 league that revolutionized offseason avenues for WNBA players.
Gayle King
King’s gorgeous pastel green gown is perfect inspiration for our spring wardrobe as the SI Swimsuit cover model sparkled from head to toe. She paired the statement piece with silver pumps and a shiny matching clutch.