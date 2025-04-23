Simone Biles Stuns in Caramel Blazer Mini Dress at Real Madrid Match
We’ve seen Simone Biles on the mat (and the beam, and the vault, etc.), but now we’re seeing the most-decorated gymnast head to the pitch.
The SI Swimsuit model took a trip to Spain earlier this week to attend the Laureus World Sports Awards, and made a pit stop at a Real Madrid soccer match with former Olympic competitor, Rebeca Andrade.
The two previously made headlines with a viral moment from the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Biles and fellow teammate Jordan Chiles bowed to the Brazilian gymnast as she secured a gold medal on floor.
“I feel like me and Rebecca’s friendship is so fun,” Biles said in an interview with Laureuss. “It’s good rivalry, it’s healthy competition, and I feel like we push each other to each boundary, meaning our own personal boundaries. It’s always exciting whenever I get the opportunity to compete against her, because I’m always on my toes.”
While at the match, both gymnasts received custom Real Madrid uniforms from the club. Andrade wore a jersey with a pair of low-rise jeans, as Biles sported an adorable leather blazer dress that’s perfect for a game day or a night out.
Biles’ caramel colored ensemble was paired with a stack of necklaces, with one featuring her hubby’s last name—Chicago Bears safety, Jonathan Owens.
After the match, the 28-year-old made history in Madrid with her newest honor from the Laureus World Sports Awards.
Biles was deemed Sportswoman of the Year, marking the fourth time that the most decorated gymnast ever received the award. Biles had previously earned Sportswoman of the Year honors in 2017, 2019 and 2020.
With her fourth win, Biles joined fellow SI Swimsuit model, Serena Williams, as the only 4-time award-winning athletes in the category.
Even on stage while accepting the award, Biles still gave a shoutout to Andrade.
“I just have to start off by saying, I'm so happy that I was not competing in the same category as Rebecca,” Biles said as started her acceptance speech.
Biles also gave a shoutout to her parents, who she said “turned [her] passion into a profession.”
“Whenever I was younger and I started gymnastics, I always wanted to change the sport and just to progress it and inspire the younger generations,” Biles added. “I feel like my job has done just that.”
Then, she left attendees with an inspiring message dedicated to children watching her.
“Go get them. You got it. Never give up,” Biles encouraged.