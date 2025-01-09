Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Barbiecore Look Features a Signature Vivienne Westwood Corset Micro Dress
Sabrina Carpenter brought a splash of Barbiecore to Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Jan. 4, when she stepped out in a signature Vivienne Westwood corset micro dress for W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party. The six-time Grammy-nominated singer’s showstopping ensemble was a bold hot pink satin number featuring the brand’s iconic draped detailing and off-the-shoulder neckline that highlighted her flawless décolletage.
For her accessories, the 25-year-old turned to Azature Pogosian for a dazzling diamond choker with a statement jewel pendant. Her additional sparkling earrings added just the right touch of glitz to the feminine look.
The “Please Please Please” singer’s glam was handled by her trusted dream team. Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips gave the actress a radiant, rosy glow, opting for feathered brows, wispy lashes and a soft pink lip that perfectly complemented her dress. Meanwhile, hairstylist Scott King styled the former Disney Channel star’s platinum blonde locks into voluminous, Old Hollywood-style waves.
Carpenter’s go-to stylist Jared Ellner, who has curated her recent string of daring fashion moments both on and off the stage, was responsible for this unforgettable look. He shared photos of the outfit on Instagram with the caption, “sabrina wearing @viviennewestwood for @wmag best performances party .”
“Dayum,” comedian Jordan Firstman commented.
“Absolutely gorgeous,” Danielle Fishell wrote.
“Perfect pink princess,” Austen Turner added.
“so perfect wow 🎀,” Lucy and Lydia Connell chimed in.
“rip marilyn monroe you would’ve loved sabrina carpenter,” one fan declared.
“Diamonds are a girls best friend 💁🏼♀️,” another stated.
“She has such a good idea of who she is, in the best way. In an amazing way,” Ellner said of Carpenter when the duo discussed with Vogue how the iconic Short ’n Sweet concert looks came to be. “We started looking at tour looks in the summer after Coachella. It came together. The nice thing is that very early [Sabrina was] like ‘I want all the looks to be exactly the same for each act, but just change colors throughout the shows.’”
“The way we change it up is through colors and details and accessories and like little things here and there. So that way I always know what I’m getting into every night, but the audience can feel like they’re seeing something now consistently,” the Pennsylvania native added. “At the end of the day, I have to just be so comfortable in the outfits.”