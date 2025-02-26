Swimsuit

These White Swimsuits Never Go Out of Style or Season

White is not basic and rules no longer apply when it comes to these bathing suits.

Alisandra Puliti

Chanel Iman and Nina Agdal
Chanel Iman and Nina Agdal / SI Staff

If the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have proven anything, it’s that white doesn’t only need to be worn between Memorial Day and Labor Day or if you are a bride having a destination wedding or looking for honeymoon swimwear. Plus, we will take a fashion risk any day. Take it from the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue when Chanel Iman, Nina Agdal, Lauren Wasser and Sixtine modeled a variety of white bathing suits perfect for any setting, Belize included.

The crispness and sleekness of white swimwear enriches any beach attire and makes anyone look more tan. Add a pop of color with earrings, a tote and sandals or keep it elevated with metallic accessories for a full fashion statement.

Sixtine
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by ANTONINIAS. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite white swimsuits of 2025 that will never go out of style, are always in season and are perfect for any occasion, especially becoming a Mrs!

Saudade Almond Bikini Set, on sale for $125

Saudade Almond Bikini Set
Revolve

The underwire of the top gives the girls a nice lift while the bottom rests perfectly on the hipbone.

NIIHAI Butterfly Bikini, $87

NIIHAI Butterfly Bikini
Revolve

The crystal-embellish top adds a bit of pizzazz to a simple white triangle bikini.

Zimmermann Everly Flower Trim Bikini, $350

Zimmermann Everly Flower Trim Bikini
Revolve

The high-waisted bikini bottom is super flattering, and the top has a nice detail with the flower trim accent. This is great for someone wanting a bit more coverage on the bottom.

Lovewave Blondie, on sale for $130

Lovewave Blondie
Revolve

All the elements of a bikini but a one piece to keep everything in place.

Andie Women’s Malibu Snap Front One Piece, $128

Andie Women's Malibu Snap Front One Piece
Bloomingdale's

The right combination of sporty and sexy whether worn with the snaps all buttoned or open.

Simkhai Noa Belted Bustier One Piece Swimsuit, $195

Simkhai Noa Belted Bustier One Piece
Bloomingdale's

With a sweetheart neckline and a belt that gives a nice cinch to the waist, this bathing suit is great for a beach party or lounging.

LSPACE Sunrise Seashell Bikini Top, $130

LSPACE Sunrise Seashell Bikini Top
Revolve

A bit more coverage than Nina Agdal’s starfish top in her Belize photo shoot, this seashell bikini top with matching Lucia Bitsy Bikini Bottom is sure to make a statement at any pool party.

Vix Dune Jill Alanna Top, $138

Vix Dune Jill Alanna Top
Vix

A chic halter-style bikini top that features a flattering scoop neckline and an open back with gold accents. Grab the matching Dune Fany Bottom to complete the set.

Published
Alisandra Puliti
ALISANDRA PULITI

Home/Fashion