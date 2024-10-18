Black Blazers Are the Sleek Pre-Game Look of Choice for New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu
Teammates Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu aren’t just in sync on the basketball court—they’re aligned in their pre-game fashion, too.
Ahead of the New York Liberty’s game three WNBA Finals matchup with the Minnesota Lynx on Oct. 16, the impressive duo showed up to the Target Center in Minneapolis in outfits that spoke to that. And the key to both looks? A black blazer.
As is always the case, Stewart arrived to the game in an edgy streetwear look that proved her to be locked in. She paired black straight-leg pants with a white button-down and black loafers (a staple for the athlete). To that, she added a chic houndstooth jacket and a leather blazer, achieving an impeccable layered look more than fit for fall.
Ionescu, for her part, opted for a look that we can only describe as sporty chic. To a pair of wide-leg denim, she added a black crewneck tee and black-and-white Nike sneakers. The 26-year-old rounded out the outfit with a fitted black blazer, adding a touch of sophistication to her look (and complementing Stewart’s style).
The pre-game tunnel walk wasn’t the only place both Stewart and Ionescu found success on Oct. 16. In a hard-fought matchup with the Lynx—which the Liberty won 80-77—Stewart recorded an impressive double-double, notching 30 points and 11 rebounds on the night. Ionescu, meanwhile, recorded 13 points, five rebounds and six assists. But the best part of her game three performance came in the final few seconds of regulation, when she drained a three-pointer from beyond the arc to take the Liberty up by three points and secure the win.
It was, Ionescu said after the game, the “biggest shot of my career.” We won’t argue with her there. The shot capped off an already impressive performance on the night, and took the Liberty to 2-1 in the best of five WNBA Finals series against the Minnesota Lynx.
So it’s fair to say that both Stewart and Ionescu had big nights—both on and off the court. The moment they arrived to the arena in their complementary black blazers, we knew they meant business, and they proved as much on the court.
The finals series will continue tonight at 8 p.m. ET. With a win, the Liberty would officially take the championship—and complete their comeback after a loss to the Las Vegas Aces in last year’s finals series. If they lose, a game five on Oct. 20 will determine this year’s WNBA champion.