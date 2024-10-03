Breanna Stewart Is Edgy in All-Black Ab-Baring Ensemble Ahead of New York Liberty Playoff Game
The New York Liberty look to be on their way to a second consecutive WNBA Finals berth. The No. 1 seed has taken a 2-0 lead against the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, in their best-of-five semifinals series. With a win on the road in Nevada on Friday, Oct. 4, the Liberty would secure a spot in this year’s WNBA Finals series. In the case of a loss, they will have another chance at reaching the finals over the weekend.
Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart all played pivotal roles in the Liberty’s home court win on Oct. 1. The three combined for 53 of the team’s 88 points and 24 total rebounds on the night. In other words, they proved they were up to the challenge in the semifinals matchup. But they had their game faces on long before they took to the court.
Stewart, in particular, used her pre-game tunnel walk as an opportunity to prove she was in the right headspace. All season long, her game day outfits have been nothing short of impressive. But there was a particular something about this semifinals look that we loved. Perhaps it was the fact that she leaned into an all-black monochromatic aesthetic this time around. Or maybe it was her choice of top—a cropped tee, an unusual pick for the athlete. Regardless, we love it and feel inclined to highlight the style.
The 30-year-old paired the aforementioned black cropped tee with a pair of black straight-leg trousers, black loafers and simple black sunglasses. By no means was the look overr the top, but it was certainly edgy in the best way possible.
The Liberty forward has a style that we would characterize as sporty chic: a blend of elevated and athleisure that makes for some really memorable outfits. While not normally one to lean edgy with her style (most of her looks are nods to streetwear more than anything), this latest ensemble was nothing if not that.
Plus, it spoke to a certain sort of locked-in mentality that became apparent in her on-court play. Stewart herself notched 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the second game against the Aces. While not her highest-scoring game of the season, it was still an impressive showing from the athlete.
To close out the week, Stewart and her teammates will head to Nevada for the third game in the semifinals series, when the Liberty and Aces match up at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 4.