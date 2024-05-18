Brand Legends Lily Aldridge, Maye Musk and Kate Upton Embrace Neutrals at Florida Launch Party
Spring neutrals are in for SI Swimsuit legends Lily Aldridge, Maye Musk and Kate Upton. The models—three of the 27 brand regulars to pose for the 60th anniversary group photo shoot—showed up to the SI Swimsuit launch celebration on the evening of May 16 in their best neutral looks.
Located at the Boras Pool at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., the evening called for Miami chic attire—cocktail clothing fit for the tropical destination. Aldridge, Musk and Upton dressed accordingly.
Aldridge, a four-time SI Swimsuit model, stepped out in a backless one-shoulder silk gown in a soft off-white color. Paired with gold heels and a simple down-do, the 38-year-old looked sleek posing underneath the lights of the Hard Rock’s Guitar Tower.
Like Aldridge, Musk opted for an off-white silk outfit. But rather than a gown, she wore pants and a long-sleeved top with feather detailing to match. The 2022 cover model added some shine to the look with a pair silver sequined heels and drop earrings.
Upton’s pick was beige, rather than off-white, but neutral all the same. She wore a fitted one-shoulder gown with ruched detailing. The 2024 cover model paired the dress with black pointed heels and diamond drop earrings.
For the models, this trip to the venue is their second of the year. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino served as the set for their 2024 legends photo shoots, as well. In other words, there is no more fitting location for the celebration of their 2024 SI Swimsuit features.