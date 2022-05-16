Maye Musk 2022: Belize

Maye Musk was photographed in Belize by Yu Tsai for SI Swimsuit in 2022, along with Jasmine Sanders, Hunter McGrady, Kate Bock, Natalie Mariduena and Leyna Bloom.

Canadian-born Musk is a legend in the modeling industry with a career spanning over 50 years. In 2017, Musk became CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel at age 69 and released a memoir about her experiences titled A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success. The record-breaking model made her first SI Swimsuit appearance in 2022, landing the cover the same year. Musk has three successful children including film producer Tosca Musk, restaurateur Kimbal Musk and billionaire Elon Musk.

Belize is a remarkable paradise full of beaches, jaguars, and some of the best scuba and snorkeling in the world! Beyond the unmatched natural wonders, enriching history and archaeological marvels and adrenaline-inducing adventures, it is truly the warmth of the Belizean people that makes Belize so special. Belize has garnered a widespread reputation as one of the world’s friendliest destinations.

In Belize, the team shot between jungles, lagoons and desolate islands with stunning waters, agriculture and wildlife. We wanted the styling to reflect the vibrance and abundance of the location. They pulled South American–inspired florals, dramatic structural pieces and bold jewelry that could keep up the beautiful and intense surroundings.

Hair: DJ Quintero

Makeup: Lisa Aharon of The Wall Group

Photographer: Yu Tsai

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Pants by Caroline Constas. Earrings by Cleopatra's Bling.

Shop swimsuits by Maygel Coronel: Bruma ($345).

Shop pants by Caroline Constas: Smocked Wide Leg Pant ($495).

Shop earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling.

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by BAHIA MARIA. Earrings by Cleopatra's Bling.

Shop swimsuits by BAHIA MARIA: Maria Guyacan One Piece ($240).

Shop earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling: Asterids Earrings (€129.00).

Shop bracelets by Viktoria Hayman: Linear Statement Stretch Bracelet.

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. Coverup by PatBo.

Shop swimsuits by Cali Dreaming:Similar style, GROVE, Flame Perforated ($195).

Shop coverups by PatBO: Similar style, Rio Midi Wrap Skirt ($236).

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by OYE. Earrings by Cleopatra's Bling. Ring by VIDEMUS OMNIA.

Shop swimsuits by OYE: Rhea w/ Gold Buttons ($350).

Shop earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling: Titian Lavinia Earrings (€139.00).

Shop rings by VIDEMUS OMNIA.

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Ottoman Hands.

Shop swimsuits by Zimmermann: Tropicana Balconette Bra ($175) and Tropicana HW Pant ($175).

Shop earrings by Ottoman Hands: Innana Ruby, Emerald, and Aqua Chalcedony Drop Earrings ($106).

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by ERES. Skirt by BAHIA MARIA. Earrings by Ottoman Hands. Necklace by Cleopatra's Bling. Bracelet by Mary McFadden provided by New York Vintage.

Shop swimsuits by ERES: Aquarelle ($390).

Shop earrings by Ottoman Hands: Riva Turquoise and Lapis Beads Drop Earrings ($48).

Shop necklaces by Cleopatra’s Bling: Khasi Necklace in enamel (€149.00).

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by ERES. Earrings and bracelets by Viktoria Hayman.

Shop swimsuits by ERES: Similar style, Aquarelle ($390).

Shop earrings by Viktoria Hayman: Double Drop Earrings ($145).

Shop bracelets by Viktoria Hayman: Stackable Gold Bauble Bracelet ($125).

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. Earrings by Ottoman Hands.

Shop swimsuits by Angelys Balek: Different color, Bustier Swimsuit (THB ฿6,700).

Shop earrings by Ottoman Hands: Similar style, Riva Turquoise and Lapis Beads Drop Earrings ($48).

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Bracelet by Viktoria Hayman.

Shop swimsuits by Maygel Coronel: Cande ($345).

Shop bracelets by Viktoria Hayman: Stackable Gold Bauble Bracelet ($125).

Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by BAHIA MARIA. Earrings by Cleopatra's Bling. Bracelet by Viktoria Hayman.

Shop swimsuits by BAHIA MARIA: Maria Guyacan One Piece ($240).

Shop earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling: Asterids Earrings (€129.00).

Shop bracelets by Viktoria Hayman: Linear Statement Stretch Bracelet.

