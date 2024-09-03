Breanna Stewart Goes Classic in Chic Charcoal Suit for Pre-Game Tunnel Walk
Sitting at No. 1 in the WNBA rankings, the New York Liberty are in good position ahead of the playoffs, which kick off on Sept. 22. Their success can be attributed, in part, to powerhouse Breanna Stewart.
The 2024 Olympic gold medalist is the current points leader for the team, averaging 20.5 per game. She put up 32 alone in the Liberty’s latest win, a 98-85 road victory against the Seattle Storm. The 30-year-old seemingly has her eyes on a third WNBA championship, and with the way the Liberty are playing, it wouldn’t be a surprising outcome.
But her success on the floor is just a piece of her overall experience. The athlete starts every game day the exact same way she intends to end them: in style. This season, Stewart’s tunnel walk outfits have been off the charts—a testament both to her good style and her passion for the game.
Ahead of the Liberty’s Aug. 30 matchup with the Storm, it was no different. On the whole, Stewart’s style could be described as elevated streetwear, and her latest look was the perfect example. She walked into Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena in a boxy charcoal gray suit that spoke to her edgy aesthetic. She paired the cropped jacket and straight-leg pants with a small black handbag, patent leather loafers and a New York Yankees hat.
Now we won’t go so far as to attribute her incredible play to her pre-game aesthetic, but we will say Stewart’s tunnel looks indicate that she means business—and she confirms just that with her on-court play.