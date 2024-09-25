WNBA Legend Breanna Stewart Turns Her Tunnel Walk Into a Runway With Each Fierce Pre-Game Look
Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist, has dominated on the court since making her league debut in 2016. That year, she was selected as the No. 1 draft pick, landing with the Seattle Storm and later named Rookie of the Year.
As a forward for the New York Liberty, the 30-year-old continues to redefine greatness, both athletically and where her style is concerned. Off the court, the mom of two, who shares her kids Ruby and Theo with wife Marta Xargay, has cemented herself as a fashion icon. Partnering with PUMA, she launched the Stewie 1 in 2022, becoming the first WNBA player in over a decade to have her own signature shoe.
But her phenomenal style goes far beyond footwear. Stewart’s pre-game tunnel walks have become a runway of their own, and we’re constantly in awe of the crisp and sporty looks she puts together, often with the help of stylist Courtney Mays. From high-end designer suits to edgy street style ensembles, here are some of our favorite fashion moments from the one-time SI Swimsuit model.
Casual chic
A casual, yet sophisticated cropped beige blazer paired with relaxed-fit jeans shows off Stewart’s ability to blend high fashion with everyday comfort. The red and blue silk scarf adds a perfect pop of color and a dash of elegance.
Edgy leather moment
The Syracuse, N.Y., native turned heads in a sleek, black leather suit, adding some personality and flair with shorts paired with sharp designer loafers.
Tailored street style
Channeling a cool New York vibe, Stewart rocked a charcoal grey suit with a Yankees cap, showing off her love for perfectly tailored ensembles and street style.
Statement-making cardigan
This playful, colorful striped cardigan adds a casual, yet chic touch to her blue trousers. Stewart, who is the cofounder of new professional 3-on-3 women’s basketball league Unrivaled, loves to add colors into the mix from time to time.
Mismatched pinstripes
One of our favorite pre-game looks, the athlete donned this mismatched blue pinstripe suit from luxury fashion house Marni, and completed the high-end ensemble with a Dior purse and unique Prada loafers.
Garden party glam
Stewart always a brings a lively, playful energy to the tunnel, and this look is her aura personified. The patterned suit balances fun and flair, especially with her fresh, sporty green sneakers.
Statement art
This oversized white button-down with bold red peace sign paint splashes feels like wearable art. It’s a fun statement pop of color that still matches her signature laid-back, menswear vibe.
Foolproof florals
When in doubt, a floral matching set will always be super cute. We love the casual, boxy, effortless springtime vibes of this one, especially with the bright blue loafers.