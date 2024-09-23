Breanna Stewart Kicks Off WNBA Playoffs in Sporty Style, New York Varsity Jacket Included
If we were asked to describe Breanna Stewart’s 2024 WNBA pre-game style in just a few words, we would characterize it as sporty street style.
Of course, this isn’t a new phenomenon for the New York Liberty star. Streetwear is—and always has been—her calling card. Even in past seasons when pre-game fashion wasn’t the show that it is now, her picks were consistent. But while she has always been fashionable, she—like all of the other league vets—has definitely stepped up her game day style in the past year.
For proof, you need simply to take a look at her outfit ahead of the New York Liberty’s first playoff game on Sept. 22. The 30-year-old arrived to Barclays Center in Brooklyn in an outfit that perfectly characterized her sense of fashion. Stewart wore a pair of relaxed black slacks, a black and white Liberty-themed varsity jacket from the popular streetwear brand Off-White™ and white leather Doc Martens loafers.
The jacket, with Liberty patches stitched on, served as the perfect show of team spirit, and was gifted to each of the players in honor of the team’s multi-year partnership with the brand. The deal names Off-White™ as the “Official Style and Culture Curator” for the Liberty.
Stewart made a great entrance in the sporty chic look. She then brought that same energy and focused attention to her on-court performance. En route to a 83-69 victory over the Atlanta Dream in game one of a best of three series, she recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Game two of the series will take place tomorrow in New York. That means exactly two things: Stewart will have another opportunity to showcase her talent on court and her fashion sense off of it.