Our Favorite, Glamorous Pre-Game Looks From WNBA Rookie Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink is in the process of healing a torn ACL injury, but she’s still nailing her pre-game outfits and bringing out the best fashion to support her teammates. The WNBA rookie, who was the No. 2 overall pick at this year’s historic WNBA Draft, landed with the Los Angeles Sparks and dominated during the first several weeks of the season. In early June, the New Jersey native suffered an ACL injury, and is out for the rest of the season to heal. The 22-year-old underwent surgery a couple of weeks ago and is on the “road to recovery.”
While we have been so impressed with her performance on-court (averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists) and had no doubt the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year would have the best rookie debut this season, we’re equally enamored by her pre-game fashion this season.
The Stanford University alumna can rock anything from a classy all-white outfit and business casual moments to an edgy matching sets and a preppy trench coat ensemble.
Here‘s a breakdown of some of our favorite looks from the season.
Sleek and sporty
The New Balance ambassador kept it cool and casual in this cozy white set on July 16.
Pop star dreams
This corset top, belted micro skirt and cowboy boots combo is giving us major Hannah Montana pop star vibes, and we are totally here for the July 9 ensemble.
Biker chic
Black-on-black plus a leather jacket and funky sleek sunglasses (our favorite part) will never not be cool. Brink showed off her edgy side in this powerful ensemble on June 9.
White-on-white
The athlete is clearly a lover of monochrome moments. We’re obsessed with this classy, western-inspired vintage ensemble from July 5.
Blair Waldorf-coded
This May 24 outfit has “Upper East Side” written all over it. Blair Waldorf would be proud of the the khaki blazer and matching skirt set paired with a white button-up under a sweater vest all tied together with a scholarly eyewear twist. XOXO, Gossip Girl.
A strapless mini dress never fails
This June 7 look be our favorite of all of Brink’s looks. She really turned the pre-game hallway into her runway in this mini dress from Revolve, featuring a chic, unexpected belted detail at the top. She served legs for days in knee-high black boots and added some personality with tinted sunglasses.
Tenniscore Barbie
Brink doesn’t just look good in a basketball uniform. On May 28, she proved she can also rock a cute pleated skirt and cropped polo and serve major tennis Barbie vibes.