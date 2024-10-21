Breanna Stewart Rocks Gray Suit Ahead of New York Liberty WNBA Championship Win
The New York Liberty officially clinched the WNBA Championship win for the first time in the franchise’s history last night, beating the Minnesota Lynx by a score of 67-62 in overtime. The series of five games concluded on Sunday, Oct. 20, with the Liberty winning the series 3-2.
Breanna Stewart, the 30-year-old forward for the Liberty, recorded 13 points, 15 rebounds and four assists on the night, and was a winner before she even stepped foot on the court that evening. Ahead of the matchup at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the one-time SI Swimsuit model arrived to the area in an ensemble that proved she meant business.
Stewart’s final tunnel walk of the season featured a chic charcoal gray suit, including a double-breasted jacket and a pair of loose, long shorts with a skirt-like panel overtop. She wore black socks with her signature loafers, and accessorized with gold jewelry (including a watch and layers of necklaces) and a pair of black sunglasses.
The official New York Liberty Instagram account shared a carousel of Stewart’s ’fit to the platform, where the caption declared what we were all thinking: “Now this, is a Game 5 fit 😮💨🔥.”
“Looking like she gonna drop 30 and lift that trophy 👀🗽,” one of the team’s 330,000 followers predicted ahead of Sunday night’s historic victory.
“Dude, that outfit is 🔥,” someone else added.
“She’s home, she’s with her fam, she’s in her city, she’s gonna be a champ tonight let’s go baby!” one fan cheered.
“best outfit yet❤️,” another user declared. Here at SI Swimsuit, we consider ourselves experts of Stewart’s pre-game tunnel walk outfits, and have to agree that this one is one of her greatest looks of the season.
“I’ve been like manifesting this moment for a while, and there’s no feeling like it, this game,” Stewart stated in a post-game press conference. “And credit to Minnesota, because they gave us a tough series and the fans have been amazing everywhere we’ve gone, but to be able to bring a championship to New York, first ever in franchise history, it’s an incredible feeling and I literally can’t wait to continue to celebrate with the city, because I know it’s gonna like, be bonkers.”
Though this was the New York Liberty’s first WNBA Championship title in franchise history, it marks Stewart’s third career title, as she helped the Seattle Storm to its victories in 2018 and ’20.