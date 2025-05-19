Brianna LaPaglia Is So Dreamy in Feminine White Lace Babydoll Romper, Cowboy Boots
Oh, to be able to take a peek into Brianna LaPaglia’s ultra-stylish closet!
The SI Swimsuit model, who appeared on the cover of the January 2025 digital issue, took to Instagram to post a cute outfit she wore this past weekend at the Barstool Nashville Summer Fest 2025. For the event, she rocked a white frilly mini romper—the UO Primrose Lace Babydoll Romper ($59), to be exact—paired with brown cowgirl boots.
She wore her hair down for this look and accessorized with a pair of dangly earrings. Her signature “L” necklace also made an appearance for this ‘fit.
Pictures of LaPaglia at the event from social media prove she had a great time. From dancing in the crowd to getting up on stage and hosting events, this past weekend looked like exactly what the content creator needed.
The 25-year-old social media influencer’s trip to Nashville, Tenn. comes days after her appearance on the red carpet the night of SI Swimsuit’s official launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. She was joined by fellow models and other celebrities at the event, and she had a lovely time meeting people she now considers friends.
“It’s so fun because I get to talk to all the girls online, obviously. But I don’t get to see them all,” LaPaglia told SI Swimsuit on the red carpet. “Now that we’re all here, I’m like ‘Oh, my gosh. This is awesome.’ It feels like a big sleepover. I feel like we’re just having a big girl party.”
LaPaglia was asked who she was most excited to see at the event, and she was quick to respond with one of the cover girls for the 2025 issue.
“I was really excited to see Livvy [Olivia Dunne],” she said. “I only get to see her every couple of months, so when we see each other it’s really awesome and it’s really exciting. We were just hanging out upstairs and she looks gorgeous. Very excited to see her.”
Gushing over Dunne’s cover moment, LaPaglia expressed, “I was like ‘Shut up! How do you look that good?’ And then you see her in person, and she looks better. She looks better! It’s crazy.”
Whether she’s in Nashville or New York City, LaPaglia knows how to have a good time and, of course, have a fabulous outfit for any and every occasion.