Meet Your Cover Model: Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia is determined to make 2025 her year. The 25-year-old content creator, who is best known for her raw, uncut podcasts through the Barstool Sports network, PlanBri Uncut and BFFs, went through an incredibly public breakup last fall. Since then, she’s been rebuilding. LaPaglia has been very open about her process navigating her way out of a toxic relationship, and has not shied away from sharing her experience in the hopes of helping others.
LaPaglia is turning the page in 2025, and she’s starting off her latest chapter by adding “cover girl” to her résumé. The Boston native is SI Swimsuit’s January 2025 digital cover model, and was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate in California.
While on set, LaPaglia nailed her poses, modeling a number of different swimwear looks, from bold and beautiful cut-out one-pieces to itty-bitty bikinis. Shop one of the SI Swimsuit fashion team’s favorite styles from the photo shoot, a snakeskin-printed two-piece from SAME Los Angeles, here.
With her digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover and complete gallery from her photo shoot in California, LaPaglia hopes to reclaim both her body and her voice—and in doing so, wishes to embolden other women who have ever felt less than.
“It’s a lot more than me looking quote-unquote hot in a swimsuit—it’s me reclaiming who I am as a woman, reclaiming my body and my decisions and my choices,” LaPaglia says of her feature. “This cover is me being me again and taking control of my life. This is my body; my body isn’t that experience, and even though I’m not 100% in it right now, this is me. This doesn’t have anything to do with anybody else.”