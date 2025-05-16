15 Must-See Photos From Inside the SI Swimsuit Launch Party
The Hard Rock Hotel in New York City’s Times Square was rockin’ on Thursday night for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s launch party. The energy was electric, and the crowd gathered to see cover stars Salma Hayek, Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles and all the 2025 issue’s talent walk the carpet before heading into the biggest party of the night.
Maye Musk, who was a cover star in 2022, was the first to arrive in a hot pink feathery frock. Chiles was the last to make her way through the flashes before heading inside to meet up with fellow Olympian gymnast and SI Swimsuit issue mate, Suni Lee.
As Ali Truwit walked into the mezzanine level, she immediately saw her BTS footage on the big screen and took a moment with her family to watch it. Nearby Toni Breidinger then grabbed her for a photo. At around 9:30, Roshumba Williams was showing off her moves as the DJ played “Gasolina”.
Denise Bidot had her mini-me teen daughter with her at a table near Hayek, who also enjoyed the music with friends. Brooks Nader and Ming Lee Simmons caught up while Alix Earle and Brianna LaPaglia held court nearby.
Before the surprise performance by 50 Cent, Katie Austin, Rayna Vallandingham, Ellie Thumann and Xandra passed around 50’s Le Chemin 575 Bubbly Drink Bottles with paper straws to guarantee no spills occurred on any of their great looks while they danced.
Once 50 Cent took the stage, most of the SI Swimsuit talent followed suit and danced behind him. Everyone from Nicole Williams English, Jasmine Sanders, Hunter McGrady, Elisha and Renee Herbert, Camille Kostek and more sang along as he performed a few of his hits including “Candy Shop,” “In Da Club,” and “Many Men.”
Immediately following the performance, 50 Cent was joined at his table with Kostek and her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski, who celebrated his birthday a day prior. To keep his festivities going, Austin poured some Le Chemin du Roi champagne in his mouth as 50 sipped on his Branson Cognac.
Before he headed out, Hayek made her way to say hi to the rapper along with SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief MJ Day. All in all, the vibes, the fits and the people made the 61st launch a success. And after the party was the after party, which Busta Rhymes made it in time for. Though there are no photos, the fun continued well past midnight.
Scroll for some of our favorite moments from the main event.