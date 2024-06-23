Bright Swimwear Has the Most Stunning, Affordable Floral Two-Pieces
Sweden-based beachwear brand Bright Swimwear was founded in 2017 by Stockholm natives Maria Johansson and Daniel Sjögre. They launched the company with a vision and mission of creating ever-stylish “future vintage” pieces that transcend trends and seasons.
“There’s a sense of nostalgia in our pieces that I think will always be relevant,” Johannson, who is the head designer and creative director, said.
Each piece is crafted with intention and handmade from luxurious, high-quality, water-wicking fabrics that transform into effortlessly elegant silhouettes. While we love all of Bright’s suits—from the sleek solids and classy pinstripes to abstract patterns and tropical fruity prints—we’re particularly in the mood for floral numbers this summer.
Below are seven gorgeous, feminine, SI Swimsuit-approved bikinis we’re eyeing from Bright Swimwear. Shop the full collection at brightswimwear.com.
Zoe Top, $40 and Zoe Bottom, $40 in “Casabella” (brightswimwear.com)
The Zoe top features a cool textured O-ring hardware detail and halter neck. It’s supportive and adjustable, and made from a radiant, shimmery blue fabric.
Melody Top, $40 and Melody Bottom, $40 in “Rosette” (brightswimwear.com)
This stringy, skimpy triangle top and tie-side bottoms feature the cutest girly pink floral pattern.
Maria Top, $30 and Maria Bottom, $30 in “Flashdance” (brightswimwear.com)
Both the Maria top and bottom are fully adjustable to create the most flattering fit. And, a blue, pink and purple color combo will never go out of style.
Nia Top, $30 and Nia Bottom, $30 in “Eclipse” (brightswimwear.com)
This teeny tiny set is perfect for a barely-there look. The twisted bandeau-style top is super flattering and stylish, while the high-rise silhouette of the bottoms is sure to elongate your legs and the ruched material allows for cheeky coverage in back.
Bali Top, $30 and Bali Bottom, $30 in “Night Floral” (brightswimwear.com)
The Bali top and bottom feature the cutest floral print. This is the perfect sporty, minimalist bikini set for all your summer adventures.
Capri Top, $30 and Capri Bottom, $30 in “A Tropical Night” (brightswimwear.com)
The Capri top is designed with extra coverage, lift and support, while the mid-rise bottoms are totally family-friendly.
Lola Top, $40 and Lola Bottom, $40 in “Rosebud” (brightswimwear.com)
This super chic, black-and-red floral set give us major romantic Renaissance era vibes. The underwire top and mid-rise, high-cut bottoms offer the utmost comfort, without sacrificing style.