Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 3 With the Sweetest Name—Yes, It’s Medal-Themed
Congratulations are in order for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, as the beloved married couple have just welcomed their third child into the world. Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the SI Swimsuit rookie, who made her debut with the brand in 2023 when being photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize, shared the first photo of their little one, also revealing the adorable and on-brand name.
Sharing an image of two hands on their baby girl’s feet, the black-and-white pic also included a name sweet plaque. “•Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25🎀✨,” Brittany wrote in the caption shared with her 2.1 million followers. The name of the celebrity couple’s newest addition follows the same theme of their older children, all representing types of medals—this time with a twist. Their eldest, who is their first daughter, is named Sterling, while their middle child Patrick is nicknamed Bronze.
As expected, fans, friends and fellow celebrities flocked to Brittany’s comments section to send their love and excitement for the family.
“Yay!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day commented.
“Her wittle feet 🥹 congrats fam!! Golden girl you have the best parents and sweetest siblings!! ❤️❤️,” hair artist Laurabeth Cabott added.
“My guess was Goldie, I was pretty close,” said a fan, referencing the name.
“Can’t wait to meet Golden girl!!!! 💛🎀 so happy for y’all!” Mallory McDaniel wrote.
The Kansas City Current co-owner and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced their third pregnancy in July, a joyous moment for the then-family of four. The pair, who are high school sweethearts, have been together for over a decade and got married in March 2022.
Last week, word got out that Brittany would be giving birth sometime between Sunday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 13 when Patrick spoke with CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson and revealed the timeline. Given that the Chiefs are on a bye week and won’t play a game until Saturday, Jan. 18, this is absolutely perfect timing. Hopefully, the NFL star player can enjoy the time away from football to cherish his baby girl’s first few days in the world.
With the parents giving birth to their third child, Chiefs fans can’t help but draw comparisons to Patrick’s football career—as the Kansas City team is going for their third consecutive Super Bowl win. With a 15-2 record and the no. 1 seed in the AFC division, it’s definitely looking very possible.
We’re absolutely thrilled for the Mahomes family in this next chapter.