Brittany Mahomes Serves Pop Star Vibes in Custom Chiefs Sidelines Look
Brittany Mahomes brought superstar glam to the sidelines this weekend. The SI Swimsuit model turned heads at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions 30–17. Her look, styled by Margot Zamet, was an epic high-fashion, high-impact moment that felt straight off a concert stage and into game day.
The statement jacket
Mahomes wore a crisp white lace-up padded-shoulder jacket from Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The dramatic top featured a corset-style lace-up front, sculpted shoulders and a fitted waist that elevated it from outerwear to style centerpiece. The bold silhouette brought sharp, editorial energy—edgy but refined, totally on theme for a fashion-forward WAG moment.
The custom jeans
But the true showstopper was a pair of custom-painted jeans by artist and designer Katia Scandale. The mid-rise, straight-leg denim by GRLFRND was transformed into a walking tribute to Chiefs history. One leg was detailed with vintage ticket-style graphics—including game date, seat info and nostalgic stadium text—while the other featured football iconography, bold team logos and a giant “15” for husband Patrick Mahomes’s jersey number.
“Custom Chiefs Jeans 🏈 Designed & hand-painted by me for @brittanylynne,” Scandale captioned her own post showing off the cool creation. “I’m so grateful to the team I worked with who trusted me to create this piece and styled them so beautifully!”
The glam and accessories
Mahomes kept her accessories on-theme and elevated: a red Mini Lady Dior bag added a pop of Chiefs color, while white Coperni Belt Leather Ankle Boots ($850) brought sleek structure and a fashion week-level edge. The 30-year-old layered in her signature sparkly touches with several diamond rings.
She posed for the cover snap in her lounge box, blonde locks curled loosely, lashes long and dramatic and her skin glowing with a luminous base and rosy blush. The Texas native‘s glam squad included makeup artist Bex Pichelmann, hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott and photographer Sydney Schneider—a dream team that continues to deliver runway-ready looks, right from the sidelines.
Fans and friends react
“W💯,” the mom of three kept her caption short and sweet, celebrating the team‘s win.
“Those pants! 🤩 LOVED making these customs for you!! 🤍 🏈,” Scandale commented.
“Love seeing talent showcased with the fashion choices. The jeans are 🔥🔥🔥,” Jolene Mendez chimed.
“10s across the board ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥,” Cabott added.
“sexxxxyyyyy mama 🔥🔥🔥!! LOVE how you rock custom made items, supporting others business ventures is a boss lady move and it looks good on you ❤️💛,” one fan gushed.