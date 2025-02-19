Brittany Mahomes Was a Red Hot Floral Vision in Belize: Get the Look
Brittany Mahomes embraced tropical glam in the most stunning way in the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue. The 29-year-old entrepreneur made waves last year with her jaw-dropping debut in the iconic annual magazine. Photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize, the co-owner of the Kansas City Current exuded confidence and beauty in a series of bold, statement-making swimwear pieces.
The mom of three, who welcomed her baby girl, Golden Raye Mahomes in mid-January, also shares her daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze Lavon with husband and NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She embodied a woman who can do it all during her SI Swimsuit feature, which she described as something she could have never imagined, even in her “wildest dreams.”
One look that still has fans (and us) talking is her fiery floral two-piece by Heavy Manners—a set that perfectly blends playful femininity with sultry sophistication.
Ludlow St Triangle Front Tie Top, $110 and Ludlow St Side Tie Bottoms, $115 (heavymanners.com)
The vibrant bikini, drenched in shades of red, yellow and green features an ultra-flattering adjustable triangle top with delicate shoulder straps and a secure clasp closure in the back. The matching bottoms, designed with a flirty side-tie detail, could be worn either high on the hips for a leg-lengthening effect or low for a relaxed, effortless feel. The barely-there silhouette, double-lined for support, makes it the ultimate set for soaking up the sun with minimal tan lines. Shop more at heavymanners.com.
Mahomes’s SI Swimsuit feature was a testament to her journey as a powerhouse woman balancing business, family and personal ambition. Reflecting on the experience, the Texas native shared how special it was to be part of the franchise.
“I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” she shared while on location with the team in Belize last year. “Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters.”
SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day echoed that sentiment when celebrating Mahomes’s inclusion in the 2024 issue.
“Brittany Mahomes is your newest 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie! Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse,” said Day. “Founder of the world’s first-ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.”