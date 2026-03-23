Brooke Monk’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

While you’re likely already familiar with Brooke Monk as a mega-popular content creator, you might not be aware of her fashionable connection to swimwear.

Boasting an impressive 8 million followers on Instagram, 10.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 45.5 million followers on TikTok at the time of this article’s publication, the 23-year-old is a well-known face in the beauty and lifestyle spaces on social media. Across her various platforms, the content creator gives fans a glimpse at her life through makeup looks, fashion hauls and more.

Monk has also expanded her success online into her own brand. In January 2026, the content creator launched Doting Beauty, which focuses on crafting cruelty-free, vegan false lashes. Monk has also partnered with several other leaders in beauty, fashion and lifestyle over the years, including Celcius, Too Faced Cosmetics and—most notably for SI Swimsuit—her collaboration with Blackbough Swim in 2023, curating a special swimwear collection to match her signature style.

And when it comes to “signature style,” Monk’s aesthetic trends sweet and timeless—a vibe that also extends to her seaside fashion, as the content creator often shares her various swimsuit looks with her followers. With this in mind, we’ve compiled a collection of her best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments over the years to give you some inspiration as we head into spring and summer 2026!

Monk’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

As noted above, Monk’s overall fashion favorites tend to be timeless cuts with a modern, feminine flair. Think cute, cottagecore-adjacent silhouettes, pretty patterns and delicate details, including ruffles, ruching and bows. Sticking with this theme when it comes to swimwear specifically, Monk’s cut of choice appears to be a classic string two-piece, and she gravitates toward pastel shades and subtle prints with her color palette. See examples below!

Debuting her Blackbough Swim collection in a floral patterned two-piece

Opting for a classic black and white bikini

Proving pastels absolutely belong in the swimwear conversation

Bringing a pop of red to the greenery in a ruched top

Accessorizing a pretty purple print while poolside

Switching things up with trendy heart-printed bottoms

Stepping into the sea sporting a blue and white striped number

Styling a blue and gold seashell-patterned look on the shoreline

Giving a hug in a timeless green two-piece

Striking a pose in a spotted style in the pool

And finally, matching the sky in a cool cobalt shade

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