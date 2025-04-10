Brooke Shields Takes Our Breath Away With New Sandy Beachside Bikini Pics
Brooke Shields is proving, once again, that timeless beauty never goes out of style. The actress and model, who celebrates her milestone 60th birthday, just shared a breathtaking collection of beachside pics from the Bahamas that have fans and followers raving.
In a series of photos snapped at the shore, Shields sits on the sand with her arms supporting her as she leans back and lets the salty breeze sweep through her long, dark locks. She’s wearing a stunning neutral, quiet luxury-inspired bikini from a collaboration between India Hicks and Australian swimwear brand Sea Level. The Plunge Bralette ($134.95) and Bikini Pant ($104.95), both in the chic black and white Border Coconut colorway, perfectly highlighted her fresh vacation tan and glowing, sculpted physique—arguably more toned and radiant than ever.
The Blue Lagoon star accessorized the look with a playful stack of colorful beaded bracelets and a bold silver pendant necklace that added a whimsical, youthful touch to her otherwise elegant ensemble. In the third photo, she poses sweetly with Hicks’s dog, making the moment feel all the more sweet and summery.
“Cutest guest star! You look gorgeous and love the suit!,” Danielle Murr commented.
“wowowowowo🔥,” Selma Blair added.
“TIMELESS, ICONIC BEAUTYYY !! 😍❤️🔥🤎 and such a BODYYYY !! 😜❤️🔥,” one fan gushed.
Today, Shields uses her platform to spark important conversations around aging, confidence and redefining beauty standards. Earlier this year, she opened up about how she speaks to her daughters, Rowan Francis and Grier Hammond, about self-worth, emphasizing the importance of valuing themselves beyond surface appearances.
“I don’t shy away from telling them they’re beautiful, because they are, in my eyes as a mother! So I’m allowed that; it’s my prerogative,” she said. “But it has to have a caveat. I tell them that beauty means different things to different people and different cultures. And it’s not all you are. It is a piece and part of your individuality.”
What a sweet—and true—lesson. And Shields, with her stunning seaside glow and grounded wisdom, continues to be the epitome of grace at any age.
“I look at my two girls—everything’s higher and tighter and smoother,” she added. “And I know it’s all appealing and it does sell, but I want my girls to not be terrified to be my age.”