Brooks Nader Was an Ab-Flaunting Angel in This White One-Piece in the Bahamas: Shop 4 Similar Looks
SI Swimsuit legend and 2023 cover girl Brooks Nader is constantly serving up fashion inspo with her every look. This includes her glamorous outings, which she documents on social media, as well as her photo shoots from around the world. The Louisiana native was discovered through the magazine’s annual open casting call and posed for her very first feature in 2019, traveling to Paradise Island, Bahamas for a stunning series of photos captured by Yu Tsai.
Looking back, her gallery of images from her SI Swimsuit debut is so iconic, we’re still feeling inspired by it. Though the exact swimsuits she wore on set aren’t all available any longer, we did find a few similar styles that are totally worth adding to your collection for the 2025 summer season. One of Nader’s many incredible looks from her debut photo shoot included a timeless, edgy and undeniably sexy white one-piece that would look great on anyone looking for something unique to rock on the beach.
Nader’s white swimsuit featured simple straps and a plunging scoop neck, but the real prize was the alluring cut-out right in the middle, showing off her toned figure. The one-piece, from the brand Monica Hansen Beachwear, was a real standout amongst other fabulous items. But don’t just take our word for it:
Want to emulate Nader’s look? Us too. Check out four other white one-pieces with striking cut-outs that are available to purchase right now.
Monday Swimwear St. Barth's One Piece - True White, $100.80 (mondayswimwear.com)
This sophisticated suit is just the right amount of revealing and features an elegant gold circular ring detail. Plus, it’s currently on sale.
Lulu’s Stun-shine State White Cutout Halter Rosette One-Piece Swimsuit, $55 (lulus.com)
This fun and flirty one-piece screams bachelorette party. But whether or not you’re getting married, there’s no doubt all eyes will be on you in this suit featuring the cutest floral detail.
Ronny Kobo x Reina Olga Corset Knot One Piece, $46 (revolve.com)
Super flattering and on sale, this feminine white one-piece puts a spin on the classic corset swimsuit with unique knot detailing.
Lovers and Friends Aiko One Piece, $138 (revolve.com)
Last but certainly not least, this one-of-a-kind suit offers different styles in one for a totally eye-catching, figure-accentuating look.
Nader has appeared in seven SI Swimsuit features, most recently taking part in the special “Legends” photo shoot in 2024 in celebration of the 60th anniversary, as well as a solo shoot in Mexico the same year.