Brooks Nader Stuns in a Sultry Scarlet Gown With a Daring Plunge Neck, Matching Opera Gloves
Brooks Nader is turning up the heat during Paris Fashion Week, exuding sultry elegance in a vibrant red gown that hugs her curves in all the right places. The Baton Rouge native, who now lives in New York City with her three younger sisters who are all also models, posed confidently in a chair for photographer William Perez. Her long blonde-brown locks were styled into a voluminous bombshell blowout — crafted by hair guru Megan Schnell — that cascaded over one shoulder in soft waves.
Her glowing glam look featured a bronzed base, chiseled cheekbones, rosy plush, wispy lashes, featured brows and subtle smoky brown eye makeup, topped off with a glossy peachy-mauve lip that enhanced her natural radiance. Nader showcased her slim, sculpted figure, tiny waist and sizzling décolletage, opting to keep her jewelry minimal. She chose chunky gold textured earrings that added a touch of sophisticated drama, perfectly tying the bold ensemble together.
The six-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed for James Macari in the Dominican Republic for the front of the 2023 issue, and cemented her status as an official brand legend last year, wowed in a Helsa Studios gown. She rocked the Jersey Deep V Maxi Dress ($278), a sleek, slim-fitting number featuring a daring plunging neckline at both the front and back. The revealing design’s long sleeves and rich scarlet hue stole the show, while Nader leaned into winter styling with a pair of scrunchy red knit gloves from The Row ($1,050) for additional warmth and texture.
“The dress ❤️,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned her Instagram post, letting the statement piece speak for itself.
“Wowww, so good,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Gabriella Halikas commented. Like Nader, Halikas was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call.
“❤️,” her boyfriend and professional choreographer Gleb Savchenko wrote, keeping it simple with a heart emoji. The pair met on Dancing With the Stars last year and have been inseparable ever since, frequently sharing PDA-filled moments both in public and on social media—though they have yet to officially confirm their relationship status.
“Obsessed with this dress on you,” Kylie Vonnahme chimed.
“Gorgeous Brooke!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Annie Rockhill exclaimed.
“Red on you looks amazing 😍,” Erica Pelosini added.
“Literally screamed Red Dress in Jonas brother. This look is beyond and you carry it even further 🔥,” one fan gushed, referencing Nick Jonas’s iconic line in the boy band’s 2008 hit “Burnin’ Up.”