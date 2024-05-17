Brooks Nader Debuts New Blonde Bombshell Locks at SI Swim Launch Party
Two-time SI Swimsuit cover girl Brooks Nader practically breaks the internet with every new fabulous red carpet look she wears. And she might have just saved her best moment for the brand’s launch party, celebrating the publication’s 60th anniversary and 2024 issue. The Baton Rouge native said goodbye to her chocolate brown locks and debuted a brand new blonde hairdo at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York Cioty on May 16. She rocked a beautiful, barely-there vintage Tom Ford sparkly black fishnet dress with a nude thong underneath.
The 27-year-old, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2019, and has been featured in every magazine since, traveled to Mexico for her latest photo shoot. She worked with photographer Yu Tsai, who captured her best angles (though there aren’t any bad ones) on the beaches of Mexico.
Nader opted for a super glowy, full-glam moment with a generous amount of rosy blush. Her brand new locks were curled into cute beach waves and finished with an intentionally tousled style.
The New York City resident, who is the oldest of four sisters, cemented her status as an SI Swimsuit legend earlier this year, when she joined fellow brand alumnas including Kate Upton and Paulina Porizkova for an iconic group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., that resulted in a triptych of covers.
“[Being an SI Swimsuit Legend is] surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader gushed. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a Legend, surrounded by actual Legends like Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”