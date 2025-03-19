Brooks Nader Flaunts Her Legs for Days in Unbuttoned Denim Dress to Announce New Exciting Collab
Brooks Nader is the queen of denim as she shares her exciting new collaboration with Hudson Jeans, a brand dedicated to making high-quality apparel that is super comfortable and stylish.
Nader took to Instagram to tease one of the many looks she has in store for her collection. This item consists of a dark wash denim dress with details that are as fashionable as they can get. From the buttons that go from the collar all the way to the bottom to the inclusion of belt buckle loops for customers to pair with their favorite belt or chain, every aspect came together to deliver a dress that looks fabulous on the model.
Whether it’s better to pair this item with brown bangles or just go with all the gold rings possible, customers will have endless accessory options to go with this Hudson Jean dress, a testament to how Nader ensured it can work for any occasion or climate.
The tease of what’s to come has fans thrilled to see the other pieces of clothing in this collection. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long for the arrival of denim must-haves as the Hudson Jeans x Brooks Nader collab debuts tomorrow, Thursday, March 20.
As she states in her Instagram caption, the project was a “labor of love,” which speaks to how much she cared about delivering the best pieces possible. She recently spoke with WWD to divulge what went into the process of this collection, including why she was inspired to collaborate with Hudson Jeans to begin with.
“We grew up riding horses, country, little Southern girls, and we always, always, always had to have a pair of Hudson Jeans,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend—who made her debut with her Paradise Island photo shoot in 2019—shared. “It was the thing you had to wear, because it made your butt look so freaking good. If you weren’t wearing those in high school, no one was looking at your butt.”
From her high school years to now, Hudson Jeans has clearly made an impact on her life. Now, the Louisiana native wants to capture those nostalgic feelings once more by also channeling the vibes of the ‘90s into her collection. She was inspired by legends like Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford for these garments and wanted to ensure she got everything accurate in paying homage to this era.
“I am a micromanager of sorts and a perfectionist. And there was the option to do things virtually, or ship samples or fabrics back and forth to New York and L.A., but I was in L.A. a lot,” Nader recounted. “I wanted to feel every single fabric. I wanted to try on every prototype. I really wanted it to be perfect, and everyone to feel sexy in it. So, I needed to feel sexy and amazing and chic and effortless.”
WWD confirms that there will be about 17 pieces in this collection, each a love letter from Nader to Hudson Jeans and her fans. Sign up for early access here and shop on the site here starting March 20.