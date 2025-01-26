Brooks Nader’s Pretty Blue Tie-Dye Two-Piece From Her SI Swimsuit Debut Is Still a Must-Buy
Since making her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2019, brand legend Brooks Nader has posed for the magazine every year since with gorgeous features we’ll never truly get over. The model and former Dancing With the Stars contestant has traveled to some of the most beautiful locations in the world with the brand and scored the cover in 2023 when rocking a timeless red Baywatch-inspired swimsuit in the Dominican Republic for Derek Kettela’s lens.
So many of Nader’s looks over the years have yet to go out of style, meaning it’s worth looking back at her shoots to find some inspo for 2025.
Case in point: the blue tie-dye string bikini Nader rocked in her debut feature with the brand when jetting off to Paradise Island in the Bahamas to pose for photographer Yu Tsai. When creating your fashion vision boards for this year, be sure to carve out a spot for swimwear. Whether you’re planning a tropical trip to beat the cold winter or looking ahead to spring and summer getaways, it’s never too early to start planning your beach ensembles.
Azul Top, $79 and Azul Bottom, $79 (shop.olavidaswimwear.com)
We’d highly recommend you consider adding the deep blue suit from Ola Vida to your carts, as it’s such a pretty staple for everyone’s swimwear drawers, and even after six years, it's still available. Take that as your sign to add it to your collection.
It’s true that Nader indeed looks great in anything, but we’re still thinking about this great two-piece she wore in the Bahamas.
Nader, who returned to SI Swimsuit in 2024 as a “Legend,” posed alongside 26 other brand icons in Hollywood, Fla. for a powerful shoot captured by Tsai. While on set, the celeb, who appeared in the 2018 film Backtrace, discussed how special it felt to achieve such an honor.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” she shared. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a Legend, surrounded by actual Legends like Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”
Nader also modeled for an additional shoot in Mexico with Tsai for the 2024 magazine.
After her stint on Dancing With the Stars Season 33, Nader has continued to spend time with her pro dance partner Gleb Savencko, constantly refueling romance rumors but choosing not to publicly define the relationship. In any case, we love to follow along.