Brooks Nader’s Sheer Archival Gown Is the Fashion Revival We Didn’t Know We Needed
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader took a page right out of Eva Mendes’s book by donning the same dress the actress wore for the world premiere of Hitch in 2005. Just like Mendes did two decades ago, Nader slayed in this look.
On Instagram, Nader gave fans a look at her night out for First King’s Trust Global Gala on May 2. It’s evident she had a fabulous time surrounded by amazing people like makeup icon Charlotte Tilbury. Of course, she used products such as the Joyphoira perfume, Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and Magic Water Cream for the event. But, arguably, the most memorable part of her overall look was the dress.
An archival piece from ALAÏA, the gown starts with a sleeveless top with a deep plunge that stops just before the bodice. After this, one would immediately notice the fabric design with the way the solid black and the mesh black go back and forth in a pretty pattern. The solid black goes down the length of the body, lightly gathering in the back before introducing a satin stretch that sweeps the floor.
20 years later, Nader proves pieces like this one are simply timeless.
In addition to this glamorous night out, things are definitely on the up and up for Nader as she and her three sisters just landed a new reality show called Love Thy Nader. The series will follow the lives of the siblings as they navigate their modeling careers in New York City. It will be available to watch on Freeform, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
“Brooks’ breakout success has led them into the high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite and opened the door to a whirlwind of attention in their romantic lives,” the press release reads. “Set against the backdrop of SoHo lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, Love Thy Nader explores the ultimate question of what it really means to ‘make it.’ In a city where one can burn bright or go up in flames, sometimes the only thing truly needed is a sister who has your back.”
Jimmy Kimmel’s company, Kimmelot Productions, backs the title alongside Walt Disney Television Alternative and Smoking Baby Productions.
Nader made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2019 with a shoot in Paradise Island after winning the annual open casting call. She has posed for the magazine every year since, including a cover moment in 2023, the Legends feature in 2024 and a spot in the upcoming 2025 issue.
