Everything to Know About Brooks Nader, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
Since applying for the 2019 SI Swimsuit open casting call—which she, of course, won—Brooks Nader has become an absolute staple around here. The Louisiana native, who lives in New York, has posed for seven total photo shoots with the brand including the very special “Legends” feature in 2024 in honor of the 60th anniversary. From the Bahamas to Bali and more tropical locations, the model and content creator has continuously impressed with her skills in front of the camera and her fun, infectious personality.
For the 2025 issue, which hits newsstands in May, Nader returns to the fold with another drop-dead gorgeous shoot—this time from Bermuda. Posing for Ben Watts’s lens, the 2023 cover girl cements her SI Swimsuit legend status once more with a simply stunning feature. As a tease, we’re sharing the first official image from set as we wait for the magazine to release.
Flaunting her toned and tanned figure—including impressive abs and long, lean legs—Nader is breathtaking in a gold metallic string bikini from Norma Kamali with ruched bottoms while posing in a picturesque cave:
We’re so excited to see Nader’s full gallery from Bermuda, but until then, learn a little bit more about this talented model.
Her SI Swimsuit journey
For Nader, who was discovered by the modeling agency Wilhelmina at 18 when attending Tulane University, landing a spot in the magazine was a goal she was specifically after. But it wasn’t until she heard about the open casting call that she knew she could really have a shot. “I really wanted to be in Sports Illustrated,” she previously recalled. “I’ve always admired the girls and what it represents. I was told by the agency at that time, ‘Oh, I don’t think that they’ll like you. We can’t send you into the casting. I don’t think it’s going to be a good fit.' They put me on the back burner with that.”
After seeing Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil co-win the inaugural Swim Search, the now-28-year-old was inspired to go after her dream. This led to her winning the competition and being featured in the 2020 issue as a rookie.
“I met so many girls that I’m still friends with,” she said of her experience trying out for Swim Search. “That’s what I tell people now when they ask me if they should do it. If anything, you’ll definitely get to meet the editors. You’ll definitely make friends and connections if you’re trying to be a model. It's putting yourself out there, and you’ll totally regret it if you don’t go.”
In the years since her first SI Swimsuit shoot in 2019 with Yu Tsai in the Bahamas, Nader traveled to Bali with Tsai again in 2020, Hollywood, Fla. with Ben Watts in 2021, Montenegro in 2022 with James Macari and the Dominican Republic in 2023 with Macari again. Additionally, for the 2024 magazine, she took part in the “Legends” shoot with Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., where she posed alongside 26 other brand icons, and she shot with Tsai another time in Mexico for a solo feature.
Landing the cover in 2023 and being initiated into the class of SI Swimsuit Legends are two defining moments for Nader’s journey with the magazine. We can’t wait to see what’s next.
DWTS and other business ventures
In addition to her career as an SI Swimsuit model, Nader is also a successful social media influencer with a combined 1.8 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. She has worked with big-name brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Celsius, Smirnoff, Samsung, Clarins and Charlotte Tilbury and has appeared on the cover of magazines like Daily Front Row, Ocean Drive, Hamptons Magazine and Venice Magazine.
In February of this year, Nader posed alongside her three younger sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane—who are also models—for the cover of Ocean Drive. “So excited to take on 2025 with my built in besties 👯♀️ 👯♀️,” she wrote on Instagram when sharing the beautiful cover pic.
And just last week, Nader debuted her collection with Hudson Jeans featuring fabulous pants, skirts, jackets and more. Shop here.
Nader also has experience on TV, having competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 33 last year—which is where she met her on-again, off-again rumored boyfriend Gleb Savchenko, her pro dancer partner. The pair were eliminated fifth and then reunited for the season finale where they danced together again. During her run on the beloved ABC competition show, Nader also danced with her sisters during Dedication Night.
Stay tuned for more from Nader’s 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot by following along with our Instagram account and 2025 reveals page. We are so thrilled to welcome her back for another issue!