Brooks Nader’s Reality Reign Begins With New Hulu Show Alongside Her Sisters
Brooks Nader is coming back to your TV screens, as the SI Swimsuit Icon joins her sisters Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane for her newest reality feat.
Coming to Freeform, Hulu and Hulu on Disney Plus this summer, the Nader sisters will star in Love Thy Nader—a reality show that centers around the sisters, from their Louisiana roots to daily life in New York City.
“We grew up together in South Louisiana in a two-bedroom house for the most part, and so we’re back in Soho in New York City, and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s true to our roots,” Brooks told Hulu at #HuluGetsReal on Tuesday. “Our bond gets stronger every day, though, in adulthood.”
Brooks is used to being in front of the camera, and shines with the spotlight on her. The SI Swimsuit model has been featured in the magazine yearly, following her debut Swim Search win in 2019. She earned her first cover just four years later in a jaw-dropping shoot in the Dominican Republic.
With appearances in Bali (2020), Hollywood, FL (2021), Montenegro (2022), the Dominican Republic (2023) and Mexico (2024), Nader was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend and graced the pages of the magazine’s 60th Anniversary Legends Edition last May. She returns to the fold for its 2025 edition with a stunning shoot in Bermuda.
“[We] could not be more excited,” said Grace Ann, regarding their sisters’ newest adventure. “We’re not even halfway through, and I don’t think we want the cameras to stop rolling.”
Mary Holland also told Hulu what she’s looking forward to most when the show releases in just a few months.
“I’m excited for everybody to see that even though we claw each other’s eyes out every other day, we always come together and we really love each other more than anyone,” Mary Holland joked. “I’m most excited for certain people to be exposed,” she laughed.
While the Nader sisters spent time in Los Angeles on Tuesday with Hulu, the streaming mogul shared the news to their Instagram, with the caption “4 sisters, 1 city, endless drama.” The SI Swimsuit family flooded the comment section to support their fellow model.
“I SIMPLY can’t wait for this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Olivia Culpo excitedly declared.
“Oh I’ll be tuning in!” Ilona Maher chimed in.
“Freaking OUT,” Katie Austin exclaimed.
“omg finallllyyy !!” Natalie Mariduena commented.
“Can’t wait to watch!!” Robin Holzken added.