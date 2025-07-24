Brooks Nader Is Poolside Perfection in Glamorous Sheer Brown Dress
Brooks Nader is pulling out all her most daring pieces for her vacation in St. Tropez, France. With all her stylish and dazzling outfits, the SI Swimsuit model practically created a lookbook for her fans to follow for a stylish summer.
The SI Swimsuit Legend, who made her debut with the brand in 2019 with her feature in Paradise Island, opened up her latest Instagram photo set with a snapshot of herself wearing a black monochrome outfit consisting of a cropped tank top, wide-legged pants and tinted sunglasses. Another black outfit makes an appearance in her post, but this time it’s on the edgier side with a black bikini peeking through the sides of the garment.
Still, the real show-stopper of the photo set is Nader’s flowy sheer dress in a café au lait brown shade. The backside of the piece wows with its medium plunge, which is left open to highlight her toned back with the triangle shape. The front of the piece is equally praiseworthy with its own plunge, allowing for Nader's exposed skin to be illuminated under the St. Tropez sun.
This SI Swimsuit 2023 cover model appears to be in her unofficial plunge era recently, as she also sports a captivating shadow grey backless dress alongside the daring light brown piece in the photo set. This piece makes for a remarkable vacation outfit, as it is eye-catching, alluring and—perhaps most crucially—a great way to beat the heat.
Ensembles this ravishing deserve a glam that is bar none. Fortunately, with her trusty Charlotte Tilbury beauty products in hand, Nader delivers a soft and glowy makeup look so good, she saw it best to give her fans a walkthrough of how she achieves a flawless face for her European travels.
For her Sicily makeup tutorial, she starts by applying a primer with SPF, which preps the skin for additional products. Then, she adds a hydrating foundation stick for a smooth base. She then follows up with a pink blush stick. Finishing off her routine, she puts on lip gloss—namely, Charlotte Tilbury’s Unreal Lips—to cement that sultry summertime vibe.
All in all, Nader’s time in both France and Italy appears to be going swimmingly, as she’s spending her days looking as stylish as ever while taking in the sights and sounds of the beach. This model and reality TV star works hard, so she might as well vacation just as hard, too!