Brooks Nader Teases Upcoming Project in Spring-Ready, Patterned Seaside Look

Spring is on the horizon, and Brooks Nader is clearly gearing up for warmer days ahead. The SI Swimsuit legend shared a dazzling bikini reel on Instagram on Wednesday, March 4, and teased a new brand collab at the same time.

In her post, the 29-year-old Baton Rouge native wore a colorful patterned string bikini top and matching bottoms from Colombian swim and beachwear brand Agua Bendita. Nader accessorized with an oversized pair of sunnies, hoop earrings and a few bangle bracelets on one wrist. The model and reality television star drew attention to her trim tummy with a body chain around her waist and wore heeled sandals on her feet. Nader started the video out by fluffing her voluminous blonde locks with one hand, then strutted toward a pool while panning the camera down her body.

“COMING SOOONNNNN 👀 @aguabenditasw,” the model teased in her caption, seemingly hinting at a collaboration with the high-end luxury label.

While neither the brand nor the model have made an official announcement regarding a partnership as of press time, the Agua Bendita official website has an entire section dedicated to “Hottest Pieces by Nader Sisters.” The collection includes swimwear, dresses, shorts, tops and accessories all in gorgeous prints, and features Nader’s siblings, including Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane. In her own Instagram post, Grace Ann revealed that the Nader sisters posed for their campaign with the brand in the Dominican Republic.

Shop the spring break-ready suit Nader sported in her video below.

Agua Bendita

This classic triangle-style bikini top features handmade embroidery with a gorgeous print that incorporates hues of blue, orange, green, red and white. The matching bottoms have a side tie for a custom fit and offer medium bum coverage. Not only is this an incredible suit, but where accessories are concerned, consider taking a styling note out of Nader’s book to really turn heads at the beach.

The comment section of Nader’s reel was full of fire emojis and plenty of feedback from the model’s 1.8 million followers.

“In the words of Paris 🙌 That’s Hot!” TheLuxRewind wrote.

“Hooot 90s Barbie doll🔥🔥🔥,” actress Livia Pillmann added.

“You’re literally my daily dose of happiness,” someone else declared.

“So hot it’s insane 🔥,” another user gushed.

“We need a hair tutorial 🙏🙏🙏,” an additional fan pleaded.

Shop the complete Agua Bendita collection by the Nader sisters here.