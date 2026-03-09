Brooks Nader Officially Joins Cast of Upcoming ‘Baywatch’ Reboot As Series Regular

Every once in a while, you hear about a casting decision that makes so much sense, you almost feel a little silly for not thinking of it yourself. And that was certainly the case on Monday, March 9, when it was announced that SI Swimsuit staple Brooks Nader would be officially joining the cast of the highly anticipated Baywatch reboot!

Nader joins the Baywatch reboot cast

As reported by Deadline, Nader will join the regular cast for the FOX program, which currently includes Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison and Thaddeus LaGrone, among others. The reboot is set to follow several stars from the original series as they navigate family life and their careers on the shoreline, with the storylines promising plenty of drama, potential romance and, of course, some classic cherry-red swimwear.

Per the outlet, the model will star as Selene. The character is described as “the sharp-tongued Captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards.” And Nader will certainly have plenty of juicy backstory to explore with the role, with Deadline adding, “While [Selene] is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction. Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter, Charlie, onto his team... and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding.”

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A bit of fun SI Swimsuit foreshadowing

The model and Love Thy Nader star—who is also preparing to film Season 2 of the hit Hulu reality series with her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane—certainly has plenty of practice strutting her stuff in the sand, as she’s posed for SI Swimsuit every year since her 2019 Swim Search debut. Most recently, she traveled with the magazine to Bermuda, where she modeled some stunning seaside styles for photographer Ben Watts.

And as if that wasn’t enough to prove her Baywatch-ready prowess on its own, among Nader’s many sensational shoots exists a bit of fun foreshadowing for her latest role! During the model’s SI Swimsuit 2023 shoot in the Dominican Republic, for which she landed a coveted cover spot alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Martha Stewart, Nader actually modeled a Baywatch-inspired cherry-red one-piece by Matthew Bruch, which was stunningly similar to the iconic high-cut uniform seen on Pamela Anderson on the original program.

Now, was her 2023 cover shot simply a humorous coincidence, or did Nader manifest this development a few years in advance? Who’s to say! Either way, congratulations to the model on her latest feat!

