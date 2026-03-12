Brooks Nader Shares Swimwear Styling Tips, Reflections on New ’Baywatch’ Role (Exclusive)

After teasing a new brand collaboration with her social media followers last week, Brooks Nader’s latest campaign has officially arrived: The SI Swimsuit legend’s partnership with Colombian swim and beachwear brand Agua Bendita.

Joined by her sisters, Mary Holland, Sarah Jane and Grace Ann, the quartet are the muses for Agua Bendita’s brand-new campaign, “Dive Into the Heatwave,” which showcases each model’s individuality through suits catered to their unique personalities.

Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader | Courtesy of Agua Bendita

The Nader sisters and Agua Bendita

The sisters, who star on Hulu’s Love Thy Nader, each have their own unique sense of styles that are reflected in Agua Bendita’s new collection, available now on the brand’s website and in select retailers like Revolve and Anthropologie.

While Brooks—who has posed for each annual SI Swimsuit Issue since winning the Swim Search in 2019—calls out a printed one-piece as her favorite piece from the collection, Sarah Jane loves a good string bikini moment. Mary Holland gravitates toward swimwear “that can transition straight into lunch” with the addition of a cute ball cap and cover-up, while Grace Ann enjoys accessorizing her swimwear with an oversized button-up.

Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader, Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader | Courtesy of Agua Bendita

The Nader sisters appreciate the craftsmanship and fun prints Agua Bendita is known for, and the fact that the brand champions women was a major reason they said “yes” to the campaign, which was photographed in the Dominican Republic.

“We’ve always loved Agua Bendita because their pieces feel like little works of art,” Brooks tells SI Swimsuit. “They’re feminine, bold, and confident—which honestly feels very Nader Sisters. The moment we saw the collection, we all started fighting over who got which suit first, so partnering with them felt like the most natural thing ever.”

“It’s the perfect balance of sporty and sexy,” Brooks adds of the printed one-piece, which she says she would accessorize with oversized sunglasses, gold jewelry and slightly messy beach hair for an “effortless but intentional” look.

Brooks Nader | Courtesy of Agua Bendita

And as she gears up for her scripted television debut on the Fox reboot of Baywatch, which is slated to begin filming this spring, Brooks can’t help but proudly reflect upon her 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover that foreshadowed her new role.

“I feel like the universe was definitely dropping hints,” she says of the red Matthew Bruch one-piece she wore on that year’s cover in the Dominican Republic. “ ... Stepping into this next chapter feels surreal. It’s such an iconic series and to be a major part of this is a dream come true!”

