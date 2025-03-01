Brooks Nader Wowed in Itty-Bitty Leopard Print Bikinis in Mexico
Brooks Nader has been setting the SI Swimsuit standard since 2019, when she won the brand’s Swim Search open casting call and earned a spot as a rookie in the magazine. Six years later, the Baton Rouge native continues to stun, bringing her signature confidence and sultry style to every shoot.
In 2024, the supermodel jetted off to Mexico for her most recent feature, where she posed for photographer Yu Tsai in a series of jaw-dropping looks—including a collection of barely-there animal print bikinis that showcased her sun-kissed glow and enviable figure.
Nader’s ability to command the camera has only grown stronger with each passing year. From her debut in the Bahamas to dreamy photo shoots in Bali and Montenegro, she has continuously delivered unforgettable moments. But her biggest milestone came in 2023, when she landed the cover of SI Swimsuit, marking a career-defining achievement in the Dominican Republic. Dressed in a Baywatch-inspired red one-piece, she exuded strength and poise, cementing her status as one of the franchise’s most memorable faces.
Beyond modeling, the 28-year-old has expanded her reach in the beauty and fashion industries, investing in DIBS Beauty and making waves at fashion weeks around the world. The oldest of four sisters, all of whom live in Manhattan, she’s built a reputation as a style icon, known for her fearless approach to fashion both on and off the red carpet.
She double-dipped in the magazine last year, also participating in an iconic “Legends” photo shoot alongside 26 fellow SI Swimsuit stalwarts in honor of the 60th anniversary issue. But the Dancing With the Stars alumnus’s solo feature in Mexico was simply unforgettable. As spring break approaches, there’s no better time to take inspiration from Nader’s sizzling selection of swimwear—starting with the itty-bitty leopard print bikinis that made waves in 2024.
