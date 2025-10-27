Brooks Nader’s Favorite Fall Outfits All Have One Thing in Common
Fall isn’t even over yet, and Brooks Nader already has a couple of looks that she believes are top contenders for the best of the season. After viewing her picks, which she posted to Instagram, we can’t help but agree.
The first of Nader’s ensembles that she adores includes a daring cropped fur sweater and jeans combo. The upper half of her outfit featured an ultra-cropped dark brown top, so cropped that her toned physique was all the focus. Her low-rise denim jeans also deserve a round of applause here, since they did their job to bring more attention to her curvy silhouette. She topped off this outfit with a pair of caramel brown open-toed wedges and a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses, both of which were an excellent choice, as the hue on both items captured fall fashion to a T.
As for the second outfit in Nader’s fall favorites, this one proves, once more, that fur mixed with some skin-showing attire is a duo that cannot be beaten. She exemplified this with an open-chested white top that shimmered with every step she took. Another classic pair of denim jeans made an appearance in this ensemble, making a strong case for how essential the fabric is to achieve a glammed-out autumn look.
The animal tooth necklace was a stellar option to allow for a little more of that rustic, animalistic charm. However, when paired with Nader’s majestic knee-length fur coat, the coolness of the jewelry became even more pronounced. Lastly, the pointed-toe chocolate brown shoes made for a delightful finisher to an already fire outfit.
In both looks, denim and fur took center stage, making it simple to understand which tones and fabrics the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model tends to gravitate toward in colder weather. As seen above, Nader also knows how to elevate simple looks to be refined and chic. Doing so allows her to let her favorite accessories take the spotlight.
“I feel like I’ve been a little more understated with everyday clothes and go heavy on the jewelry; that’s kind of the vibe these days,” Nader shared with The Zoe Report regarding her fall fashion aesthetic.
She listed 1990s icons like Cindy Crawford and Pamela Anderson as her style inspirations, and then added, “It sounds so simple and boring, but if you have amazing hair and makeup, you can just rock it.”
The proof is in the pudding. It’s clear to see that no matter how much the temperature drops, with these outfits, Nader remains sizzling.