Cameron Brink Is a Beachside Vision in Navy String Bikini for SI Swim 2025: Shop Now
Cameron Brink is stepping into a new kind of spotlight. The Los Angeles Sparks player makes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue, which launched today, and brings her signature poise and athleticism to the beaches of Boca Raton, Fla.
The WNBA star was photographed by Ben Horton for her first-ever feature with the brand, marking a bold and stylish moment in her growing off-court portfolio. She posed with confidence in a sleek navy blue bikini from Tropic of C, the sustainable swimwear label founded by supermodel Candice Swanepoel, proving that the transition from hardwood to beach is a seamless one.
This set—including the equator top ($90) and praia bottom ($90)—comes in several shades, including the moody indigo eco terry worn by Brink, and offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette. The triangle top and low-rise bottoms are made from a soft loop-textured recycled fabric, with adjustable ties for a customizable fit and fully lined construction for comfort and support.
The 23-year-old’s appearance in the magazine comes on the heels of an eventful year. After being selected second overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, the forward began her professional journey with high expectations before a season-ending ACL injury cut her rookie campaign short.
Even so, she remains a force in the game and beyond. A two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year and three-time Defensive Player of the Year at Stanford, Brink is also the founder of a youth leadership camp called Next22, which empowers girls through sport.
The New Jersey native has spent years navigating the complicated expectations placed on women in sports, and the conflicting messages around how a female athlete is “supposed” to look.
“I think it’s always really hard to be a woman in this world, but especially a female athlete,” she shared while on location with the magazine. “Am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What’s the balance? What do people think?”
As someone who has felt the pressure of rigid beauty standards, the newly-engaged model learned to embrace the duality of her identity—and redefine it on her own terms.
“My femininity—I hold that very close to my self-image, so it’s definitely gone back and forth,” Brink added. “I think every female athlete’s had a really rough go with body image. But I’m definitely glad I’ve gotten to a really good place, and I’m able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit. It’s just very empowering, so I hope everyone can get to a point like this.”
