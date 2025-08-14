Cameron Brink’s Best Tunnel ‘Fit to Date Combines Sporty and Sleek
Cameron Brink knows how to make jaws drop, both on and off the court.
The basketball sensation and 2025 SI Swimsuit model—having joined the brand for the first time for a breathtaking photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla.—recently made headlines upon returning to the sport after a 13-month-long absence due to injury, and you better believe she’s been continuing her comeback in her signature style.
For her latest tunnel look while arriving for WNBA Rivals Week, the Los Angeles Sparks player sported a daring ensemble that combined all the best of sporty and sleek fashion. The look was comprised of a black bra-style top, black low-rise micro shorts and an oversized white zip-up jacket.
The contrast achieved by combining her dark base with the vibrant top layer was expertly done, and was further heightened by her choice of accessories: a black handbag, a black necklace, sparkling earrings and a pair of knee-high, pointed-toe black boots that positively scream: “Autumn is coming!”
Her blonde hair was tied back in a casual, spiky, Y2K-friendly style, and she used a pair of rectangular sunnies as an impromptu headband to push back the pieces framing her lovely face. And speaking of her lovely face, her makeup was the perfect blend of laidback and glam for her date with the basketball court against the Sparks’s “OG rivals,” the New York Liberty.
“WNBA players fashion is top tier! 🔥🔥,” one fan exclaimed in the comment section of the WNBA's post on Instagram.
“This is why I had to dressss UPPP for the game! Nothing but baddies 😍,” another commenter joked.
“10s across the board 😍😍🙌,” another fan roared.
“Cam & Rickea! 😍,” one more shouted out.
But fabulous fashion isn’t the only exciting thing Brink has been bringing to the WNBA in August, as the superstar also made history this month. The Sparks superstar is the fourth fastest player to reach 150 points, 100 rebounds and 50 steals + blocks in her team’s history, per Polymarket Hoops. This adds Brink’s name to an incredible list of iconic players, including Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie and Nneka Ogwumike.
While Brinks and her teammates slayed their tunnel fashion and brought their A-game to the heated matchup, they came up short against the Liberty in Tuesday night’s game with a final score of 105-97, per ESPN. Unfortunately, Brink was also missing from the game during the second half, with Clutchpoints reporting that the player appeared to be dealing with a “lower-body issue” after “getting her ankle taped up.”
The Sparks’s next matchup is against the Dallas Wings on Friday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET.