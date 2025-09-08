Cameron Brink Is a Fall Fashion Mood in Monochrome Cocoa Tunnel Ensemble
Cameron Brink brought autumn energy to Crypto.com Arena with her latest tunnel fit—and we’re officially adding “fall fashion icon” to her growing list of titles.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward showed up for the Sept. 7 matchup against the Dallas Wings in a stunning head-to-toe cocoa-toned look, styled by Daisy Gutierrez, who also serves as senior styling manager at Revolve. The Sparks clinched a 91–77 win that night, but Brink’s outfit was already a slam dunk.
Styling
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
She wore the Giorgia Jacket ($550) from MARIANDREE GAITAN, a rich brown faux leather outer layer with padded shoulders and a belted front closure. Underneath, the WNBA star, who was the no. 2 draft pick in 2024, rocked a sheer brown long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit ($48) from AFRM and a matching bralette, adding depth and dimension to the monochromatic moment. A brown micro leather skirt ($295) from Simon Miller showed off her long, lean legs, while a small brown top-handle purse from Bottega Veneta tied the earth-toned palette together.
Glam
On her feet, she sported black Christian Louboutin heels—classic, pointed and as powerful as the athlete herself. Some sleek sunglasses, this time in a perfectly coordinated brown shade, made an appearance (of course), while a swipe of luminous base makeup, wispy dark lashes and a glossy taupe-brown lip gave the whole look a soft, glam finish. Her long blonde locks were curled to perfection and loosely styled to frame her face.
The Gorjana, New Balance and Urban Decay ambassador didn’t skimp on sparkle either—gold earrings, and her massive diamond engagement ring from fiancé Ben Felter completed the ensemble.
“Red leather, yellow leather,” the Sparks captioned an IG post featuring several players’ outfits from last night.
Return to the court
The 23-year-old Stanford University alum has continued to dominate headlines all season, both for her comeback to the court and her standout style. She made her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this year, posing for Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., and just a few months later made news with her return to the hardwood midseason after undergoing ACL surgery last summer.
“It’s been a long road back, and I’m so grateful to be moving again and playing the sport I love,” the New Jersey native told SI Swimsuit. “I’m excited to be back with my teammates and to grow together as we take on the rest of the season.”