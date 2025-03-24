Cameron Brink Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure in Gorgeous Black Sheer Dress for Night Out
Cameron Brink is glamorous in her latest Instagram photo dump where she includes flicks of her spectacular night out alongside friends and her soon-to-be husband Ben Felter.
Brink stuns in a slimming black strapless dress that fits perfectly on her hourglass figure. The solid fabric of this piece makes up the upper half, as does the see-through mesh that flaunts her toned abs. The same mesh fabric can be found on the sleeves of this dress, which makes for a creative piece in this WNBA player and SI Swimsuit model’s closet.
In addition to this outfit, her recent IG post features another fabulous look, this time in all brown. She rocks a dark brown leather jacket that pairs well with the chocolate drop waist mini dress she has on. She accessorizes with a pair of brown suede knee-high boots. The final head-turner in this photo dump features Brink in yet another monochrome uniform. This ‘fit includes a black leather jacket, a black crop top with a turtleneck, wide-leg black denim jeans and shiny black heels.
Every aspect of these three looks speaks to Brink’s high level of style!
Brink's recent internet activity doesn’t end with just this collection of photos as the 23-year-old’s new episode of her and Sydel Curry Lee’s podcast Straight 2 Cam just dropped today. In this week’s episode, the two discuss current topics, including how Brink felt about one of the latest Los Angeles Sparks promos.
In the promo, the WNBA team used pictures of various female athletes including Brink to recruit male practice players. This left a sour taste in her mouth because it led to unwanted comments about her and her peers; comments that certainly gave her the “ick.”
“I guess my confession is I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players,” Brink admitted. “Usually, we use USC college guys that also do it for the women's team at USC. All the comments are like, ‘Let Cameron Brink back me down.’ Or something about Rickea. Or something about Kelsey. ... Who are we trusting coming into this gym?”
She added, “I’m not boxing anyone out. Lynne, our new coach, is going to be screaming at me for not rebounding.”
Listen to new episodes of Straight 2 Cam on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Stay tuned for more from Brink’s SI Swimsuit debut, set to be featured in the 2025 magazine which hits stands this May.