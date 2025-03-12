Cameron Brink’s Fiancé Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With Gorgeous Bikini Snap, Dog Cuddles and More
Time flies when you’re in love. WNBA player and SI Swimsuit model Cameron Brink can attest to this as she celebrates four years with her fiancé Ben Felter. Felter shared a series of adorable pictures of the two and their even more adorable canine friends on Instagram to celebrate the relationship milestone.
From a bouquet of beautiful red roses given to the love of his life to an outing to a local racecar event with a fun mustard hat on, Felter shared candid flicks of him and his boo for all of the world to see. Starting off the post is a snap of Felter in a black T-shirt and jeans and Brink in a flattering string bikini.
Brink’s swimsuit is flirty and cheeky, showing off both her incredible abs and the cute “rock on” hand sign tattoo she has on her ribs. This swimsuit brings her debut SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Boca Raton with photographer Ben Watts—which will be featured in the 2025 issue—to mind. Taking a trip down memory lane after four long years is an absolute must, which is why it’s delightful to see Felter commemorate such a momentous occasion.
“I love you w my wholeee heart ❤️,” Brink commented underneath the photo dump, cementing that she shares the same romantic and fuzzy feelings that her fiancé feels.
Felter and Brink started dating in 2021 after meeting at Stanford University, which they both attended. Since then, they have traveled the world, adopted pets together and even taught one another how to do exciting activities like surfing.
“My boyfriend has turned me into a huge art lover,” the Los Angeles Sparks forward revealed to PEOPLE in June 2024. “I love pottery and watercolor, even though I'm terrible. “It’s really lovely to just sit down and work your brain in a different way for a little bit.”
All this love, affection and art appreciation eventually led to Felter popping the question in September 2024 in Paris, to which Brink responded with a resounding “yes in every lifetime.”
Brink recently discussed wedding planning on a recent episode of her podcast Straight to Cam, which she cohosts alongside Sydel Curry-Lee. For the athlete, the one aspect she’s most stressed about is the guest list. “Who makes the cut?” she posed. “Because we both know so many people. But my parents were telling me, it’s like, assume you have to pay $500 a head where we’re having our reception, which is expensive, and that's over 300 people. We had a list that was like 450, something insane. That’s just too much.”
“I think—Ben and I just have a lot to do,” Brink added, referring to their planning.
Whether they get married this year or years down the road, we’re happy we get to see their relationship milestones unfold on social media.