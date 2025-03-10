Cameron Brink Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Black Leather Mini Dress, Gorgeous Updo
Cameron Brink and a classy updo is a fire combination worthy of praise. Her latest Instagram post proves just that, as this WNBA player looks incredibly beautiful.
Brink’s updo with two curly strands in the front pairs pretty well with her black leather figure-fitting dress. The sleeveless piece hugs her body in all the right places before stopping at the athlete’s thighs to create a stylish mini dress. Her signature transparent pantyhose stockings make a reappearance for the look, as do her exquisite gold jewelry pieces. With gold earrings and a gold necklace to match, she shows that sometimes going with the simple choice has the biggest impact.
Finishing off this look is Brink’s smooth makeup, consisting of a glimmer eyeshadow and a pigmented reddish-pink lip.
From her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in Boca Raton, Fla. for the 2025 magazine to her tunnel walk looks and everything in between, Brink knows how to incorporate style into every aspect of her life. The same sentiment applies to her recent collaboration with New Balance for the NB Academy Collection, which features comfortable yet super dope attire that anyone can wear.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Brink serves as the face of the Hesi Low v2 unisex sneakers ($109), shoes that can be worn on and off the court any day of the week. Its lightweight design allows customers to feel as free as they can be, while the intricately designed cuts in the sole of the shoe provide resistance for those moments when speed isn’t necessarily everything. The electric blue and white of the shoe are colors sure to make anyone stand out in a crowd full of people.
Brink got a chance to take trips with New Balance to Paris, France and Boston, Mass. where she discussed the new collection.
“I’m just thankful to be a very small part of it and that they want to show me what they’re creating,” Brink shared in an All Access video. “Everything that’s coming out, I need immediately. People are going to lose their minds. New Balance is on the come up. Everyone loves New Balance.”
It’s a delight to see Brink be a part of a brand that consistently delivers high-performing shoes for athletes of all types. She remains grateful that such a brand exists.
“My agent said this very well. He said, ‘brands don’t do this a lot,’” Brink expressed at the conclusion of the video. “I think that made me feel very loved by New Balance and appreciated. I feel like they’re pouring into me and giving me experiences that very, very few people get, so I’m definitely just very grateful for all of it.”