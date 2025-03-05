Cameron Brink Flaunts Supermodel Legs With Mini Skirt, Lace Top and Glasses Look
Cameron Brink served legs for days with her latest tunnel look, proving once again that she’s as much a force in fashion as she is on the court. The WNBA rookie, who was the No. 2 overall pick at the historic WNBA draft last year, stepped out in a chic, scholarly ensemble that put her supermodel figure on full display—reminding everyone that she is in fact an SI Swimsuit star, set to appear in the fold in the 2025 magazine coming out this May.
The Los Angeles Sparks player embraced preppy elegance with an edgy, modern Gen-Z twist. She donned a white lace button-up crop top with delicate detailing, adding a touch of vintage romance to her look and paired the feminine piece with a juxtaposing structured gray mini skirt that sat high on her waist, elongating her already statuesque frame. The 23-year-old threw on an oversized dark brown leather jacket, striking the perfect balance between edgy and relaxed.
She completed the ensemble with pointed-toe black heels featuring a strappy chain details, and, as a final touch, she carried the luxurious Balmain Box Leather Dynasty Bag. And, of course, fans couldn’t help but notice the sparkling diamond ring on her finger—a nod to her recent engagement to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter.
Adding a smart and playful touch to her look, Brink accessorized with a pair of scholarly round eyeglasses, fully leaning into the “sexy librarian” aesthetic. Her glowy glam tied everything together, featuring a radiant, flawless base, feathered brows, sharp winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, dramatic lashes and a glossy berry lip.
The Stanford University alum is constantly blending sports, media and high fashion, shattering the stereotypes of what it means to be a female athlete. Despite her rookie season being cut short due to a torn ACL last summer, Brink has remained active off the court, signing on to play for the Unrivaled league’s Lunar Owls in 2026 and launching her Straight to Cam podcast alongside Sydel Curry-Lee.
“We missed you @cameronbrink22 💜🦉 #hootyhoooooo✔️ Had to eat down the @sephora tunnel,” the team captioned an Instagram post of jaw-dropping tunnel ’fit, set to the sound of Drake’s new “GIMME A HUG” song. In another post, they added, “HypeCam! Brought BIG HOOTY ENERGY💜🦉 @cameronbrink22.”
“HOOTIE MF HOOOO,” Brink chimed in the comments.
“Being the top team without arguably the top interior defender and playing with 5 all season is an absolute flex,” one fan gushed about the Owls, who also have Allisha Gray, Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Shakira Austin and Napheesa Collier on their roster.