Cameron Brink’s New Mini Monochrome Pregame Look Is So Edgy Pop Star-Coded
Cameron Brink might be taking a break from playing, but her pregame looks are certainly still slaying. The Los Angeles Sparks rookie, who was the No. 2 pick at this year‘s historic WNBA draft, attended her team's game against he Minnesota Lynx at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on July 9. She looked super cool, edgy and model-esque in a monochrome street-style inspired outfit from Revolve, featuring a low-rise, black-and-white micro skirt with metallic zipper details and a strapless corset top covered in funky faux belt patterns.
The Stanford University alumnus, who is sitting out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL in her left knee, accessorized with a silver choker necklace, sleek skinny black sunglasses, black cowboy boots and a small black purse.
“Still struttin’,” the New Jersey native captioned the carousel shared with her 1.3 million followers. She showed off her toned, long and lean arms and legs, and flawless sense of fashion. In a later snap, the 22-year-old opted for a more classy, sophisticated, yet still Gen Z-coded, quiet luxury-inspired ensemble. Brink, who was named to the United States 3x3 team for the 2024 Summer Olympics, displayed her sculpted abs in a white tailored vest and low-rise maxi skirt set from The Frankie Shop, paired with clean white sneakers and a brown circle purse.
“Yes she is,” Mia Mastrov commented.
“Struttin and stuntinnn😍😍😍,” Rae Burrell added.
“I know that’s right 🔥,” the official Los Angeles Sparks Instagram account chimed.