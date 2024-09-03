Cameron Brink Takes on Edgy Business Barbie in Cropped Blazer, Micro Pleated Skirt and Knee-High Boots
Cameron Brink’s latest pre-game look is so business-meets-Barbiecore. The WNBA rookie, who was selected to the Los Angeles Sparks in the No. 2 overall pick at the 2024 draft, arrived at the Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 1 ahead of the team’s game against the Atlanta Dream in a glamorous and stylish ab-baring ensemble. The pro basketball player, who is recovering from a torn ACL injury that prematurely ended her debut season, is always slaying courtside at each game while cheering on her teammates.
Brink donned a cute cropped gray blazer and attached soft pastel pink button-up shirt from Alexander Wang and served legs for days by pairing it with a mid-rise micro pleated black skirt from Revolve. The New Jersey native further elevated the look with stunning black knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots and a vintage-inspired Christian Dior logo handbag. The Stanford University alumna accessorized with a dainty pendant necklace, several mixed metal rings, a chic charm bracelet, chunky small gold hoop earrings and the most perfect slicked-back high bun.
Her slim, sculpted figure was on full display in the sophisticated, super Gen Z-coded ensemble. As for her makeup, Brink kept it simple, glowy and effortless with a flawless base, subtle pencil winged eyeliner, glossy pink lips and rosy cheeks.
“the stars truly, they want me to succeed ⭐️,” the New Balance ambassador captioned the Instagram carousel that she shared with her 1.3 million followers, quoting lyrics from Kaytranada’s “CHANCES.”
“I’m obsessed,” Mia Mastrov commented.
“Slay baddie,” Brooke Demetre chimed.