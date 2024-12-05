Cameron Brink Is a Vision in Festive Plaid Tube Top, Mini Shorts and Black Leather Boots
With Thanksgiving in the not-so-distant past and Christmas on the horizon, the holiday season is officially in full swing. So, it’s fair to say we have seasonal fashion on our minds. And no, we don’t simply mean your typical winter styles (sweaters, jackets, boots, etc.). Of course, those pieces are an integral part of December style. But, with the holidays right around the corner, we’re talking fashion with more of a festive edge.
If you’re having a hard time understanding what we mean, simply take a look at Cameron Brink’s latest outfit. The professional basketball player declared herself ready for the holiday season in her latest Instagram post. In the handful of photos, she posed in front of a Christmas tree in her holiday best: a red, green and navy plaid tube top and short set, which she paired with a knee-length white coat (a touch of winter whites, if you will), a black quilted Chanel handbag and black boots.
As in any other season, we’ve lately been on the lookout for the best and brightest in holiday fashion. And can you blame us? There's perhaps nothing better than styling an appropriately festive look for holiday parties and the like. So, of course, when we saw Brink’s look, we immediately started taking notes.
That’s by no means a new phenomenon for us. Over the years, the professional basketball player has established herself as a style icon. No matter the setting—pre-game tunnel walk, red carpet event, fashion week appearance—the 22-year-old manages to make a statement with her expertly styled outfits.
In her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks, for example, Brink established herself as an integral part of the movement to turn the arena tunnels into a runway. She showed up to each and every game this past season in her absolute best style. No two looks were the same, but each was as showstopping as the last.
Brink has already vowed to return for season two better than ever—on the court and off of it (pre-game fashion included). But, in the meantime, she’s not letting her style lapse in the off-season. On the contrary, she’s proving that she can curate a glamorous look no matter the occasion. This holiday look was only the latest example. We’re sure she will facilitate more impeccable fashion moments before the off-season comes to a close.